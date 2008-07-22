As the new lady in his life, Nancy Shevell, watched from the sidelines, the music icon thrilled Canadian fans with a set peppered with Beatles classics, Wings numbers, and solo material
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Earlier in the day there were scenes harking back to the days of Beatlemania as spectators rushed through gates to get a good vantage point for the evening concert
Photo: © Getty Images
While in the Canadian city Paul took the opportunity to show off his new girlfriend Nancy Shevell (pictured earlier this year) to his inner circle. The music icon made the introductions over dinner at a local restaurant
Photo: © Getty Images
22 JULY 2008
In scenes harking back to the days of Beatlemania Paul McCartney was the object of adoration as he gave a free concert in Quebec this week. As the gates opened an estimated 200,000 fans sprinted in to get a good vantage point for the special show - held to mark the Canadian province's 400th anniversary.
Huge cheers went up when the 65-year-old musician took to the stage, and whipped up the already excited crowd into a frenzy with the words "Bonsoir les Quebecois! Bonsoir toute la gang!", spoken in acknowledgement of the province's predominantly French-speaking population.
Strumming his beloved Hofner bass - the same model he played with the Beatles - Paul kicked off the magical night with Jet and Drive My Car. Watching from the wings was the new lady in his life, American millionairess Nancy Shevell.
While the pair have been keen to keep their relationship low key, the music icon has recently taken things to a new level by introducing the brunette beauty to his closest friends. He hosted a pre-concert dinner at a local restaurant so the meeting could take place.
"It went really well and Nancy was on sparkling form and charmed everyone," says a source.