hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Princess Mabel holds Zaria in her arms while big sister Launa sticks close to her dad Prince Johan-Friso
Photo: Korpa
Click on photos to enlarge
Queen Beatrix (left) was also in attendance, along with Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, who can be seen standing behind Johan Friso and Mabel in the family photo
Photo: Korpa
5 FEBRUARY 2007
She may not be one of the best-known members of the Dutch royal family, but little Countess Zaria enjoyed her moment in the spotlight at the weekend when relatives went along to Huis Ten Bosch Palace in the Hague to witness her christening. And Prince Johan-Friso's second child with wife Mabel Wisse Smit, who is named after a mythical goddess, seemed to take all the fuss
With her big sister Countess Launa - who celebrates her second birthday next month´- there to share in the big moment, the eight-month-old at the centre of all the attention also received plenty of support from her proud grandmother, Queen Beatrix.
Also on hand, along with several other family members, were Zaria's uncle, Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, and aunt, Crown Princess Maxima.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.