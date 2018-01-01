Wills and Harry speak from heart about mum and royal life

2 MAY 2007



Princess Diana's sons have been opening up about the loss of their mother and the pressures of royal life. The frank comments came during one of a series of interviews given to promote a concert being organised by Wills and Harry in honour of their late mother.



During the heart-to-heart with NBC's Matt Lauer, William and his sibling also discussed their Army careers and the difficulties of conducting their lives under the public gaze. "They talked a lot about the pressures they're facing... and the press and the exposure and their quest for normality," said the high-profile American presenter, who described the boys as "nice, wonderful, warm, normal and quite open".



"They treat it like the Holy Grail. They don't think they'll ever be able to attain it," he added.



The interview is expected to air days before the concert at Wembley Stadium on July 1 - the date Diana would have turned 46.