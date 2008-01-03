Escorted by her handsome husband the Australia-born princess steps out to a champagne reception in honour of Copenhagen's movers and shakers
Frederick's parents, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik, were hosting the family's traditional beginning-of-year party for government ministers and other dignitaries
All eyes were on Denmark's Princess Mary when she made a glittering entrance at a banquet in Copenhagen. And her husband Frederik, wearing full military dress, couldn't hide his pride as he escorted his elegantly dressed wife to the traditional New Year's day gala hosted by the royal family.
The Tasmania-born princess had chosen for the occasion a fuchsia, sari-style silk gown embroidered with gold thread, the gilded theme of which was continued in a matching metallic-finish clutch. A dramatic midnight-hued velvet cloak added the finishing touch to the sophisticated ensemble.
Looking equally striking in peach-coloured satin was Mary's mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe. The Danish monarch seemed in excellent spirits as she welcomed VIP guests, including government ministers and captains of industry, to the annual event.