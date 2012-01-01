Prince Christian gets acquainted with the sailing scene in Miami

18 APRIL 2008

As the rest of the royal family celebrated Queen Margrethe's 68th birthday in Copenhagen, there was an introduction in store for Denmark's Prince Christian to his father's passion for yacting this week.



The little boy joined his parents in Miami, where Prince Frederik was participating in a sailing competition scheduled as part of the run up to this year's world championships. While dad Frederik readied his vessel to race, two-year-old Christian watched from the boardwalk with his Tasmanian-born mum Princess Mary.



The pair cheered Frederik's boat Nanoq which eventually came in at 11th place in the regatta.