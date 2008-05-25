Weighing half-a-tonne, the oak and mahogany toy is carried by crane into the grounds of the family's Fredensborg Castle home
Photo: © Rex
Denmark's little Prince with his parents, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, at the christening of his baby sister, Princess Isabella, in Fredensborg
Photo: © Getty Images
25 MAY 2008
Someday, he will be the real king of the castle. Until then, Denmark's young Prince Christian has his own toy version to play with.
Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, surprised their little tot, who turned two last October, with a perfect replica playhouse of Marselisborg Castle.
In real life, the Aarhus private mansion is the summer residence of Christian's grandparents, Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik, and dates back more than 400 years.
Manufactured by Model Technic, the oak toy weighs half-a-tonne and is made from oak and mahogany. It will sit in the grounds of Frederik and Mary's home in Fredensborg Castle. The little boy won't have it all to himself, however, his one-year-old sister, Princess Isabella, will also enjoy playing with the new toy.