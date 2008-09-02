The Duchess was enjoying a little end-of-summer time with her daughters before they all go their own ways this autumn. Joining them was Beatrice's American boyfriend Dave Clark
Sarah - whose late mother Susan Barrantes was a polo aficionado - presents the winning team with its trophy at the end of an action-packed day
2 SEPTEMBER 2008
The happy group had much to celebrate on their visit to the private resort of Sotogrande in southern Spain. Eighteen-year-old Eugenie recently received top grades of two As and a B in her A levels, while her big sister has just celebrated her 20th birthday.
Now a recognised polo destination, Sotogrande features five fields and an internationally acclaimed club. And on the agenda for the Duchess and her girls was a day spent watching the action and presenting prizes at a polo final.
Joining them was Beatrice's American boyfriend Dave Clark, who works for the Virgin Group.