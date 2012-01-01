Princess Mary makes a cuddly friend at childrens' film festival



As the event's official patroness, the Tasmanian-born royal was invited to cut the red ribbon at the festival, which this year will host 130 international films for children.



The visit was just the latest official duty for the princess, who has had a busy workload since coming back from her summer holidays with Crown Prince Frederik and their children, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.



Since the start of September, she has carried out duties ranging from presenting the annual culture prize in Copenhagen to paying an official visit to Bulgaria with her handsome husband.



The non-stop whirl of royal activities continues later this month, when the princess travels to Uganda in her role as patron of the Danish Refugee council.