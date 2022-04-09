Prince Philip's dignified funeral: a look back at the royal family's heartbreaking day

The Queen and members of the royal family experienced heartache in 2021 following the death of the monarch's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April at Windsor Castle.
Her Majesty, along with her children and grandchildren, bid an emotional farewell to Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday 17 April at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
While plans for Prince Philip's funeral were modified in light of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service were still in line with the Duke's wishes, Buckingham Palace said at the time.
Only 30 guests were attendance at the service and these included all of Philip's children and grandchildren plus their spouses, the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip's German relatives: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.
Also invited was a close friend of Philip's, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull, who was previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, and was the Duke's carriage driving partner.
No members of the royal family were in military uniform – the men wore morning coats with their medals while the women appeared in day dresses.
Take a look back at the most moving photos from the day as the Queen marks her husband's first death anniversary on Saturday 9 April 2022...