Kate Garraway looks incredible in the dreamiest belted floral dress - and it's on sale

Kate Garraway brightened up Good Morning Britain viewers' screens on Thursday morning in her colourful frilled dress - and the Oasis midi is on sale.

The presenter looked stunning in the floral frock, which featured romantic frilled sleeves and a flattering belt that cinched the waist perfectly. Thankfully, Kate's dress is still available in a few sizes - and it's 40% off in the Oasis sale.

Floral frill detail dress, £47.40 (WAS £79), Oasis

The gorgeous midi dress is the perfect spring staple for brightening up your wardrobe ready for the new season. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly stylish daywear ensemble, or opt for a pair of colourful heels like Kate to elevate the pretty look.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram stories to share Kate's latest look. The 55-year-old was giving us all the spring vibes with her flowery midi, which she teamed with a pair of bright pink heels to round off the vibrant ensemble. She let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, styling her hair in bouncy curls to round off the look. Lovely!

If Kate's floral dress is out of stock in your size, Oasis has the same flattering style in a jumpsuit version - and it's also in the sale.

Floral belted jumpsuit, £53.40 (WAS £89), Oasis

The mother-of-two is no stranger to a floral print, recently flooring fans with her gorgeous £29 statement blouse from Marks & Spencer - and it's also going on our wishlist.

