meghan markle brands in nordstrom sale 5

Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands are in the Nordstrom sale with up to 70% off

Shop the Duchess of Sussex's style, from Mother and Madewell to Ralph Lauren, with major discounts

Karen Silas

Meghan Markle became a fashion one-to-watch the minute she stepped out for the first time with Prince Harry, sending a message that she loves pared-down, timeless classics – and just might have found her Prince – with her crisp white Misha Nonoo 'Husband' shirt (which you can still buy, by the way).

Ever since then, royal fans have kept an eye out for Meghan's fashion finds – and we've discovered you can shop many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands on sale at Nordstrom!

No matter what you're looking for to add to your wardrobe, you'll find a brand Meghan loves at Nordstrom to match.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE FAVES IN THE NORDSTROM SALE

On the hunt for some fabulous Meghan Markle inspired jewelry? Check out Missoma and BaubleBar. Need some cool new sneakers as seen on the Duchess? Royal fave Veja is for you. Would you love to own a piece of Duchess-approved British fashion? Reiss and Hunter are definitely two brands you'll want to check out.

And even better? The Nordstrom discounts mean you can get these looks for less! So get shopping with our handy list of Meghan Markle brands on sale at Nordstrom...

BAUBLEBAR

meghan markle baublebar necklace nordstrom sale

BaubleBar basirah 18K gold vermeil necklace, was $58 now $23.20

SHOP BAUBLEBAR SALE

Meghan has been a fan of Baublebar since her pre-Duchess days, and we're sure you'll love the women-founded brand's chic and affordable jewelry.

 

BOSS by HUGO BOSS

meghan-markle-wearing-hugo-boss

Many of the Duchess' girl boss looks, like her collection of leather pencil skirts, come from BOSS.

 

BOSS-pencil-skirt

BOSS Viliza check pencil skirt, was $248 now $170.90

SHOP BOSS SALE

 

CLUB MONACO

meghan-markle-wearing-club-monaco

A dress from Club Monaco was Meghan's choice of outfit for a landmark royal occasion - bringing baby Archie to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their Legacy Foundation in South Africa.

meghan markle nordstrom sale club monaco

Club Monaco ruched long-sleeved top, was $159.50 now $63.80

SHOP CLUB MONACO SALE

 

HUNTER BOOTS

Hunter-boots-nordstrom

Hunter original tall waterproof rain boot, was $165 now $99.90

SHOP HUNTER SALE

The quintessential British footwear brand, known for its rain boots, has also found a place in Meghan's closet. Get a pair of 'Wellies' for yourself on sale.

 

MADEWELL

meghan-markle-madewell-denim-jacket

The Duchess rocked a Madewell denim jacket for an outing in South Africa.

Madewell-sweater-nordstrom

Madewell Ridgeton pullover sweater, was $89.50 now $59.90

SHOP MADEWELL SALE

 

MONICA VINADER

meghan-markle-monica-vinader-friendship-bracelet

Monica Vinader's gorgeous friendship bracelet, which the Duchess wears above, is just one of the pieces by the jeweler we've spotted Meghan wearing.

monica vinader ring meghan markle nordstrom

Monica Vinader siren charm ring was $95 now $57

SHOP MONICA VINADER SALE

 

MOTHER DENIM

meghan-markle-wearing-mother-jeans

Mother jeans have appeared in the Duchess' wardrobe numerous times, in silhouettes from skinny jeans to flares. They're definitely one of her go-to staples!

Mother-jeans-nordstrom

MOTHER frayed hem bootcut jeans, were $228 now $149.90

SHOP MOTHER SALE

 

RALPH LAUREN

meghan-markle-wearing-ralph-lauren

We absolutely loved the striped Ralph Lauren shirt that the Duchess wore to Wimbledon - shop more of the brand's classic all-American looks on sale.

Nordstrom-ralph-lauren-coat

Ralph Lauren belted drape coat, was $240 now $189.90

SHOP RALPH LAUREN SALE

REISS

meghan-markle-wearing-reiss

British label Reiss has long been a popular one with the royals, and Duchess Meghan has embraced the brand, too, from coats to dresses.

Reiss-shirt-nordstrom

Reiss Maggie abstract print blouse, was $275 now $136

SHOP REISS SALE

 

STAUD

meghan-markle-wearing-staud

The Duchess LOVES a good shirt dress – like the olive green Staud maxi dress she wore while visiting South Africa.

Staud-dress

Staud blaunche gingham dress, was $375 now $225

SHOP STAUD SALE

 

VERONICA BEARD

meghan-markle-wearing-veronica-beard

Meghan Markle loves her Veronica Beard shirt dress so much that she's worn it to at least two different royal engagements.

veronica beard meghan markle nordstrom sale

Veronica Beard tweed mini dress, was $495 now $159.97

SHOP VERONICA BEARD SALE

 

MORE OF MEGHAN'S FAVORITE BRANDS AT NORDSTROM

Shop like a Duchess with more of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands from Oscar de la Renta to Le Specs.

 

LE SPECS

meghan-markle-wearing-le-specs-sunglasses

SHOP LE SPECS

Want some reasonably-priced shades that the Duchess loves? Get Meghan's exact pair of Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses for $69.

VEJA

meghan-markle-veja-sneakers-shoes

SHOP VEJA

Meghan was spotted wearing Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia alongside husband Prince Harry.

 

DIPTYQUE

meghan-markle-home-dipytique-candles

SHOP DIPTYQUE

While not exactly a fashion brand, we'd be remiss if we didn't give a shout out to Diptyque, the brand behind Meghan's favorite candles and diffusers - she's said to love the Baies scent.

 

MISSOMA

meghan-markle-jewelry-missoma

SHOP MISSOMA

Duchess Meghan is a fan of Missoma jewelry, like her signet ring from the brand.

 

BIRDIES

meghan-markle-wearing birdies-shoes

SHOP BIRDIES

Meghan has been a fan of Birdies shoes for years - including the brand's comfy loafers.

 

STRATHBERRY

meghan-markle-wearing-strathberry

SHOP STRATHBERRY

Meghan Markle owns a few bags from Scottish designer Strathberry – and you get one for yourself at Nordstrom.

 

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

meghan-markle-wearing-oscar-de-la-renta

SHOP OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta is one of Meghan's go-to high fashion labels, whether it's for a formal evening affair or daytime chic.

CAROLINA HERRERA

meghan-markle-carolina-herera

SHOP CAROLINA HERRERA

Meghan has worn Carolina Herrera everywhere from the 2021 VAX Live concert (we adored her poppy print dress!) and Trooping the Colour to a Prince Harry polo match, above.

