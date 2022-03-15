﻿
nordstrom has meghan markle favorite brands on sale

Meghan Markle's fave brands are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off

Duchess of Sussex style for less: from Anine Bing to Veronica Beard and more

Meghan Markle became a fashion one-to-watch the minute she stepped out for the first time with Prince Harry, sending a message that she loves pared-down, timeless classics – and just might have found her Prince – with her crisp white Misha Nonoo 'Husband' shirt (which you can still buy, by the way).

Ever since then, royal fans have kept an eye out for Meghan's fashion finds – and we've discovered you can shop many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands in the Nordstrom sale for up to 60% off.

No matter what you're looking for to add to your wardrobe, you'll find a brand Meghan loves at Nordstrom to match.

WHAT ARE MEGHAN MARKLE'S FAVORITE FASHION BRANDS?

On the hunt for some fabulous Meghan Markle-inspired jewelry? Check out Missoma and BaubleBar. Need some cool new sneakers as seen on the Duchess? Royal fave Veja is for you. Would you love to own a piece of Duchess-approved British fashion? Reiss and Hunter are definitely two brands you'll want to check out.

Keep scrolling to discover all of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands...

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE FAVES AT NORDSTROM

Not only have we put together this edit of Meghan's favorite fashion labels, but the Nordstrom discounts mean you can get these looks for less! So get shopping with our handy list of Meghan Markle brands on sale at Nordstrom...

 

ANINE BING

meghan-markle-anine-bing-shirt-reading-the-bench

Meghan has a number of pieces by woman-founded brand Anine Bing - including the Mika button down shirt, above, which is $179 at Nordstrom. The Duchess also has been spotted in a brown $699 'Hunter' Anine Bing maxi coat, which she also has in white.

meghan markle anine bing jeans on sale nordstrom

ANINE BING Bryn High Waist Nonstretch Bootcut Jeans, was $58 now $24.97

SHOP ANINE BING

 

BAUBLEBAR

meghan-markle-nordstrom-sale-baublebar

Meghan has been a fan of Baublebar jewelry since her pre-Duchess days, and we're sure you'll love the women-founded brand's chic and affordable pieces, too.

meghan markle nordstrom baublebar sale sundae

Sundae 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace, was $58 now $24.97

SHOP BAUBLEBAR

 

BIRDIES

meghan-markle-wearing-birdies-shoes-royal-engagement

Meghan has been a fan of Birdies shoes for years - including the brand's comfy $95 loafers, which she's wearing above.

meghan markle nordstrom sale birdies floral flats

Birdies Swan Flat, was $140 now from $70

SHOP BIRDIES

 

BOSS by HUGO BOSS

meghan-markle-wearing-hugo-boss

Many of the Duchess' girl boss looks, like her collection of Boss by Hugo Boss leather pencil skirts, come from the brand.

meghan markle norddstrom sale boss skirt

BOSS pleated midi skirt, was $398 now $158.97

SHOP HUGO BOSS

 

CLUB MONACO

meghan-markle-wearing-club-monaco-nordstrom

A dress from Club Monaco was Meghan's choice of outfit for a landmark royal occasion - bringing baby Archie to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their Legacy Foundation in South Africa.

meghan markle nordstrom sale club monaco shirt

Club Monaco Marnee Shirt, was $129.50 now $51.80

SHOP CLUB MONACO

 

HUNTER BOOTS

meghan-markle-wearing-hunter-boots-oprah-nordstrom

The quintessential British footwear brand, known for its rain boots, has also found a place in Meghan's closet. Get a pair of 'Wellies' for yourself at Nordy's.

meghan markle hunter boots nordstrom sale blue

HUNTER Original Tall Rain Boot, was $160 now from $96

SHOP HUNTER BOOTS

 

LE SPECS

meghan-markle-wearing-le-specs-cat-eye-sunglasses

Want some reasonably-priced shades that the Duchess loves? Get the exact pair of Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses Meghan's wearing above for $69, or shop more Le Specs shades on sale.

meghan markle le specs aviator nordstrom sale

Le Specs The Prince Aviator Sunglasses, was $89 now $62.30

SHOP LE SPECS

 

MADEWELL

meghan-markle-wearing-madewell-denim-jacket

The Duchess is a fan of Madewell's effortless, cool pieces and rocked a Madewell denim jacket for an outing in South Africa.

 

meghan markle black madewell dress nordstrom sale

Madewell Lightspun Tiered Midi, was $128 now $96

SHOP MADEWELL

 

MISSOMA

meghan-markle-wearing-missoma-ring

Duchess Meghan is a fan of Missoma jewelry, like her $115 signet ring from the brand.

meghan markle sale missoma jewelry nordstrom necklace

Missoma Beaded Mixed Stone Necklace, was $167 now $120

SHOP MISSOMA

MONICA VINADER

meghan-markle-monica-vinader-friendship-bracelet-video

Monica Vinader's gorgeous friendship bracelet, which the Duchess wears above, is just one of the pieces by the sustainably-sourced jeweler we've spotted Meghan wearing.

meghan markle nordstrom monica vinader sale green earrings

Monica Vinader Siren Cocktail Drop Earrings, was $595 now $238

SHOP MONICA VINADER

 

MOTHER DENIM

meghan-markle-wearing-mother-jeans-engagement

Mother jeans have appeared in the Duchess' wardrobe numerous times, in silhouettes from skinny jeans to flares. They're definitely one of her go-to staples!

nordstrom-sale-meghan-markle-mother-jeans-tie-dye

MOTHER The Super Swooner Tie Dye Ankle Skinny Jeans, were $228 now $136.80

SHOP MOTHER SALE

 

RALPH LAUREN

meghan-markle-wearing-ralph-lauren-wimbledon

We absolutely loved the striped Ralph Lauren shirt that the Duchess wore to Wimbledon - shop more of the brand's classic all-American looks on sale.

meghan markle ralph lauren trench coat nordstrom sale

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Trench Coat, was $240 now $132

SHOP RALPH LAUREN

REISS

meghan-markle-wearing-reiss-outfit-royal-engagement

British label Reiss has long been a popular one with the royals, and Duchess Meghan has embraced the brand, too, from coats to dresses.

meghan markle reiss lace blouse nordstrom sale

Reiss Freda Lace Blouse, was $280 now $167.97

SHOP REISS

 

STAUD

meghan-markle-wearing-green-staud-shirtdress

The Duchess LOVES a good shirt dress – like the olive green Staud maxi dress she wore while visiting South Africa. You can shop shirtdress styles or some of Staud's other sought-after looks, including chic purses, on sale.

meghan markle staud sale nordstrom color block pink bag

Staud Tia Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag, was $295 now $206.50

SHOP STAUD

 

VERONICA BEARD

meghan-markle-wearing-veronica-beard-blue-shirtdress

Meghan Markle loves her Veronica Beard shirt dress so much that she's worn it to at least two different royal engagements.

meghan markle veronica beard maxi dress nordstrom sale

Veronica Beard maxi dress, was $450 now $270

SHOP VERONICA BEARD

 

MORE OF MEGHAN'S TOP BRANDS

Shop like a Duchess with more of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands from Carolina Herrera to Veja. These royal-approved labels aren't currently included in the Nordstrom sale, but you can still find some great buys.

CAROLINA HERRERA

meghan-markle-carolina-herera-nordstrom

SHOP CAROLINA HERRERA

Meghan has worn Carolina Herrera everywhere from the 2021 VAX Live concert (we adored her poppy print dress!) and Trooping the Colour to a Prince Harry polo match, above.

 

DIPTYQUE

meghan-markle-loves-diptyque-candles

SHOP DIPTYQUE

While not exactly a fashion brand, we'd be remiss if we didn't give a shout out to Diptyque, the brand behind Meghan's favorite candles and diffusers - she's said to love the Baies scent.

 

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

meghan-markle-wearing-oscar-de-la-renta-video

SHOP OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta is one of Meghan's go-to high fashion labels, whether it's for a formal evening affair or daytime chic.

 

STRATHBERRY

meghan-markle-carrying-strathberry-handbag

SHOP STRATHBERRY

Meghan Markle owns a few bags from Scottish designer Strathberry – and you get one for yourself at Nordstrom.

 

VEJA

meghan-markle-wearing-veja-sneakers-shoes

SHOP VEJA

Meghan was spotted wearing Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia alongside husband Prince Harry.

