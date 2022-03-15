Meghan Markle's fave brands are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle became a fashion one-to-watch the minute she stepped out for the first time with Prince Harry, sending a message that she loves pared-down, timeless classics – and just might have found her Prince – with her crisp white Misha Nonoo 'Husband' shirt (which you can still buy, by the way).

RELATED: Remember Meghan Markle's gold bar earrings? Amazon has a near-identical pair

Ever since then, royal fans have kept an eye out for Meghan's fashion finds – and we've discovered you can shop many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands in the Nordstrom sale for up to 60% off.

No matter what you're looking for to add to your wardrobe, you'll find a brand Meghan loves at Nordstrom to match.

WHAT ARE MEGHAN MARKLE'S FAVORITE FASHION BRANDS?

On the hunt for some fabulous Meghan Markle-inspired jewelry? Check out Missoma and BaubleBar. Need some cool new sneakers as seen on the Duchess? Royal fave Veja is for you. Would you love to own a piece of Duchess-approved British fashion? Reiss and Hunter are definitely two brands you'll want to check out.

RELATED:

Mango is selling a budget version of Meghan Markle's designer baguette

Meghan Markle's stylish home decor is all over Amazon right now

Keep scrolling to discover all of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands...

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE FAVES AT NORDSTROM

Not only have we put together this edit of Meghan's favorite fashion labels, but the Nordstrom discounts mean you can get these looks for less! So get shopping with our handy list of Meghan Markle brands on sale at Nordstrom...

ANINE BING

Meghan has a number of pieces by woman-founded brand Anine Bing - including the Mika button down shirt, above, which is $179 at Nordstrom. The Duchess also has been spotted in a brown $699 'Hunter' Anine Bing maxi coat, which she also has in white.

ANINE BING Bryn High Waist Nonstretch Bootcut Jeans, was $58 now $24.97

BAUBLEBAR

Meghan has been a fan of Baublebar jewelry since her pre-Duchess days, and we're sure you'll love the women-founded brand's chic and affordable pieces, too.

Sundae 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace, was $58 now $24.97

BIRDIES

Meghan has been a fan of Birdies shoes for years - including the brand's comfy $95 loafers, which she's wearing above.

Birdies Swan Flat, was $140 now from $70

BOSS by HUGO BOSS

Many of the Duchess' girl boss looks, like her collection of Boss by Hugo Boss leather pencil skirts, come from the brand.

BOSS pleated midi skirt, was $398 now $158.97

CLUB MONACO

A dress from Club Monaco was Meghan's choice of outfit for a landmark royal occasion - bringing baby Archie to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and at their Legacy Foundation in South Africa.

Club Monaco Marnee Shirt, was $129.50 now $51.80

HUNTER BOOTS

The quintessential British footwear brand, known for its rain boots, has also found a place in Meghan's closet. Get a pair of 'Wellies' for yourself at Nordy's.

HUNTER Original Tall Rain Boot, was $160 now from $96

LE SPECS

Want some reasonably-priced shades that the Duchess loves? Get the exact pair of Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses Meghan's wearing above for $69, or shop more Le Specs shades on sale.

Le Specs The Prince Aviator Sunglasses, was $89 now $62.30

MADEWELL

The Duchess is a fan of Madewell's effortless, cool pieces and rocked a Madewell denim jacket for an outing in South Africa.

Madewell Lightspun Tiered Midi, was $128 now $96

MISSOMA

Duchess Meghan is a fan of Missoma jewelry, like her $115 signet ring from the brand.

Missoma Beaded Mixed Stone Necklace, was $167 now $120

RELATED: The pinky ring trend Meghan Markle loves - shop the best signet rings for women

MONICA VINADER

Monica Vinader's gorgeous friendship bracelet, which the Duchess wears above, is just one of the pieces by the sustainably-sourced jeweler we've spotted Meghan wearing.

Monica Vinader Siren Cocktail Drop Earrings, was $595 now $238

MOTHER DENIM

Mother jeans have appeared in the Duchess' wardrobe numerous times, in silhouettes from skinny jeans to flares. They're definitely one of her go-to staples!

MOTHER The Super Swooner Tie Dye Ankle Skinny Jeans, were $228 now $136.80

RALPH LAUREN

We absolutely loved the striped Ralph Lauren shirt that the Duchess wore to Wimbledon - shop more of the brand's classic all-American looks on sale.

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Trench Coat, was $240 now $132

RELATED: Shop Meghan Markle's Ralph Lauren Wimbledon look for less

REISS

British label Reiss has long been a popular one with the royals, and Duchess Meghan has embraced the brand, too, from coats to dresses.

Reiss Freda Lace Blouse, was $280 now $167.97

STAUD

The Duchess LOVES a good shirt dress – like the olive green Staud maxi dress she wore while visiting South Africa. You can shop shirtdress styles or some of Staud's other sought-after looks, including chic purses, on sale.

Staud Tia Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag, was $295 now $206.50

VERONICA BEARD

Meghan Markle loves her Veronica Beard shirt dress so much that she's worn it to at least two different royal engagements.

Veronica Beard maxi dress, was $450 now $270

MORE OF MEGHAN'S TOP BRANDS

Shop like a Duchess with more of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands from Carolina Herrera to Veja. These royal-approved labels aren't currently included in the Nordstrom sale, but you can still find some great buys.

CAROLINA HERRERA

Meghan has worn Carolina Herrera everywhere from the 2021 VAX Live concert (we adored her poppy print dress!) and Trooping the Colour to a Prince Harry polo match, above.

DIPTYQUE

While not exactly a fashion brand, we'd be remiss if we didn't give a shout out to Diptyque, the brand behind Meghan's favorite candles and diffusers - she's said to love the Baies scent.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta is one of Meghan's go-to high fashion labels, whether it's for a formal evening affair or daytime chic.

STRATHBERRY

Meghan Markle owns a few bags from Scottish designer Strathberry – and you get one for yourself at Nordstrom.

VEJA

Meghan was spotted wearing Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia alongside husband Prince Harry.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

KEEP READING: ALL THE LATEST ON MEGHAN MARKLE STYLE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.