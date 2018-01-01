Russell and younger son to be baptised together in family chapel

7 NOVEMBER 2007



Australian Oscar winner Russell Crowe has revealed a spiritual side by announcing plans to be christened alongside his younger son Tennyson.



Now very much a family man, the one-time bad boy will hold the joint baptism in a chapel built on his ranch in Australia for his 2003 wedding to wife Danielle Spencer. Tennyson's three-year-old brother Charlie was also christened in the chapel.



In a recent magazine interview, the 43-year-old actor spoke of how he reached a decision that will surprise admirers of his hard-man image. "My mum and dad decided to let my brother and me make our own decisions about God when we got to the right age," he explained. "I started thinking recently, 'If I believe it's important to baptise my kids, why not me?'."