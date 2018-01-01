Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The Hollywood hardman's decision to baptise his two sons, Charlie and Tennyson, led him to think about taking the step himself
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photo to enlarge

Russell and younger son to be baptised together in family chapel

7 NOVEMBER 2007

Australian Oscar winner Russell Crowe has revealed a spiritual side by announcing plans to be christened alongside his younger son Tennyson.

Now very much a family man, the one-time bad boy will hold the joint baptism in a chapel built on his ranch in Australia for his 2003 wedding to wife Danielle Spencer. Tennyson's three-year-old brother Charlie was also christened in the chapel.

In a recent magazine interview, the 43-year-old actor spoke of how he reached a decision that will surprise admirers of his hard-man image. "My mum and dad decided to let my brother and me make our own decisions about God when we got to the right age," he explained. "I started thinking recently, 'If I believe it's important to baptise my kids, why not me?'."

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button