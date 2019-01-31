This Morning's Phillip Schofield explains why it's cool to be kind – video Join our campaign to say #HellotoKindness

Phillip Schofield has explained the need to be kind to each other in this day and age. The co-host of This Morning spoke to HELLO! for our #HelloToKindness campaign and said: "We live in a world that has very sharp edges. It can be very bitter and if you come across a little bit of random kindness – someone who is nice to someone – then that is always lovely."

Phillip added: "If you have that as a philosophy, and if you try, it's not always possible, then you just try to be kind rather than be nasty." Take a look at the video below.

