How to prep your hair for effortless volume this Christmas

Without the right styling techniques and products, all hair textures can suffer with a lack of volume. If you’re craving a hair transformation that you can achieve effortlessly from home, then you’ve come to the right place. HELLO! Fashion’s very own Editor Jill Wanless has been struggling to get natural-looking hair volume for years, and after trialling the new John Frieda Volume Lift range, she has finally managed to achieve it. Now, Jill is sharing her secret volume-boosting routine below, which is perfect for Christmas and beyond.

“As someone who has always had fine hair, I’ve struggled with achieving volume. Now that I’m into my late 40s, I’ve found that my hair has become even thinner and more lacklustre than ever. I need to wash and blow-dry it every day to stop it looking lank. and I usually resort to scraping it back it into a messy bun to look pulled together.

“Finding a product that will boost my volume but still look natural has been my hair dream. I’ve worked in fashion and beauty magazines for over 25 years, so believe me when I say that I’ve tried a few! I have always wanted a product that can give me volume but still provides softness, shine, and movement. But most importantly, I wanted to find something that was quick to use, and easy to fit into my morning routine without requiring much extra effort. Step up John Frieda’s Volume Lift collection…

“I’m familiar with John Frieda products; I’ve long been a fan of their Blonde Shampoo, but I have to admit I wasn’t expecting to see such dramatic results from their new Volume Lift range, which I’ve recently been trialling out. The Volume Life Lightweight Shampoo feels and smells luxe and gives a satisfying rich foam when massaged into wet hair. I usually shy away from conditioner as it tends to lie heavy on my hair and adds to its lifelessness – but not the Volume Life Lightweight Conditioner. It felt light, and I focused it on my mid-to-end length which I find is typically drier than my roots.

Jill before and after using the John Frieda Volume Lift range

“After shampooing and conditioning, I rough dried my hair with a towel and then spritzed the Volume Lift Conditioning Mist through the ends - it miraculously allowed me to brush my hair without the usual tangle fight. Plus, this product also has heat protection, which is important for someone who blow-dries daily, like me. Still damp and ready to style, I applied a palm-sized blob of the Volume Lift Creamy Mousse to my hair, and then sprayed the Volume Lift Root Booster sparingly through the roots.

“I used my fingers to lift the roots while I blow-dried, and I could feel and see the difference immediately. I had an instant volume boost without that awful stickiness or stiffness that I’ve experienced with other volumizing hair products. After the roots had been dried and volumized, I went to work on the ends with a barrel brush. I find barrel brushes give me a nice finish and help me grip the hair easier than other brushes. And, for the first time ever, I was able to create soft waves without my fine hair slipping through the bristles.

“After styling, my hair looked fuller, bouncier and totally effortless. To set my style in place, I gave my hair a quick spray with the Volume Life Hairspray and it held its shape through an afternoon of Zoom meetings - and a dog walk in the park! I'll definitely be adding this collection to my Christmas hair kit.”

Shop the John Frieda Volume Lift product range with 3 for 2 at Boots

John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo, £5.99, Boots

Formulated with Air-Silk Technology, this lightweight formula will leave hair with a gorgeous natural volume and bouncy movement. It can be used on coloured hair, too!

John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Conditioner, £5.99, Boots

Detangle and nourish your hair without weighing it down – we recommend applying this to the mid-to-ends of your hair like Jill did, before rinsing out thoroughly.

John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Conditioning Mist, £6.99, Boots

Apply this handy conditioning mist to clean, damp hair and don’t rinse out. It’ll help reduce hair breakage and leave you with bouncy movement.

John Frieda Volume Lift Root Booster, £6.99, Boots

Spray this generously onto towel-dried hair, concentrating on your roots for crown volume – then blow-dry to style.

John Frieda Volume Lift Thickening Mousse, £5.99, Boots

To maximize your volume, spread a palm full of mousse through towel-dried hair before blow-drying, and follow in Jill’s footsteps for bouncy hair!

John Frieda Lightweight Hairspray, £5.99, Boots

Spray this lightweight hairspray approximately 25-30 cm from your hair to finish and hold your style. To create additional volume that truly lasts, gently push the crown of your hair upward after spraying.