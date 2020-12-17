32 celeb kitchens we wish we had for Christmas: Stacey Solomon, Nigella Lawson, Victoria Beckham and more

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in any home, and especially so at Christmas time, when we're all enjoying our traditional festive dinners.
If this has got you thinking of renovations (or if you'd just like to close your eyes and pretend your kitchen looks different than it does), we've gathered together 32 of the most inspiring cooking spots for you to scroll through.
Stacey Solomon, Nigella Lawson, Victoria Beckham and Craig Revel Horwood have all put a lot of consideration into designing a kitchen that is not only stylish, but also fulfills the needs of their families over Christmas, with everything from state-of-the-art appliances to custom cabinets.
Enjoy a quick snoop around HELLO!'s pick of the most enviable kitchens…
Zoe Ball
Zoe unveiled her gorgeous kitchen renovation in a series of photos back in July. The mum-of-two said it had taken "a lot of love" to perfect the space, which features rustic cream wooden cabinets and a quirky colour pop from her accessories and wallpaper.
