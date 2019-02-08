Where to eat this weekend in London: 8 to 10 February Your weekend plans are sorted!

It's Chinese New Year, the weekend before Valentine's Day and we've just had pay day, so there's plenty of reason to celebrate and eat out! We have a bumper list of restaurants to try which have launched special menus, plus a new takeaway option if you can't face the chilly weather...

Celebrate Chinese New Year at P.F. Chang's Asian Table

Chinese New Year may have technically already passed on Tuesday 5 February, but P.F. Chang's Asian Table is celebrating in style until 25 February. The restaurant, conveniently located off Leicester Square, is ringing in the Year of the Pig with a special menu. Dishes on offer include sticky pork bao buns, Chinese pork ribs and beef nian gao, which is crispy beef with soft rice noodle cakes. But if you visit this Sunday, on the day of the Chinese New Year parade, make sure you see the restaurant's fortune teller who will reveal what this year has in store for you.

pfchangs.co.uk

Enjoy Orient London's limited edition menu

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Orient London is one of the best places to celebrate the Year of the Pig this weekend. The restaurant will be serving its special celebratory menu until 13 February offering diners baked lobster with ginger and spring onion, pan fried lotus root cake, and braised lamb brisket with bamboo shoots and Chinese mushrooms among other dishes. Of course, the restaurant's regular dim sum menu and a la carte menu are also available. How incredible do those dumplings look?

orientlondon.com

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with Land of Luck

Air China have launched the Land of Luck, a multi-layered experience that will give guests a glimpse of the magical land of China at The Bargehouse. Not only will you be able to explore the ghost village Houtouwan, there will be a tea expert on hand to teach you in a tea ritual masterclass, while there will be plenty of delicious grub available, including dumplings and noodles, yum!

universe.com/events/the-land-of-luck-tickets-PMS91H

Feast on the Sunday Mighty Thali

Well this is one way to round off your weekend. Tandoor Chop House, located off the Strand, has launched its Sunday Mighty Thali menu. Traditionally the end of the weekend meal in India, diners can expect to tuck into a selection of dishes piled high on one platter - we recommend getting a big group together and sharing with family and friends, all for just £25 per person. Complete your feast with the Punjabi Sour cocktail or the Tandoor Hazelnut Espresso Martini. For those who aren't visiting on Sunday, the restaurant, which focuses on fine cuts and naan, has a selection of other must-try dishes, including the spicy lamb chops, the beetroot seekh kebab (totally vegan), the highly recommended black dahl and the kulfi for dessert - a take on caramel ice cream garnished with rose and pistachio.

tandoorchophouse.com

No two nights are the same in White City

Welcome to White City's newest dive. The bar has an ever-changing line-up of food, drink and music, delivering some of London's best creative talent to create a truly dynamic venue, brought to you by Rory Graham, ex-actor and previously part of the Kricket management team. Open Monday to Saturday and with a capacity of 450, W12 Studios consist of large sharing tables and communal seating. What's not to love?

w12studios.com

Get a sneak preview of Embr Kitchen

Embr Kitchen is set to open its new restaurant in central London in March, but if you want to sample a sneak preview, check out their listing on Deliveroo. The restaurant is taking lunch orders, and trust us, they're much more exciting than your typical Pret sandwich al desko. Founder and head chef, Dougy Robertson, uses seasonal British ingredients and fuses them with Brazilian flavours. We sampled the EMBR, a gluten-free dish made up of medium rare venison, Brazilian black bean stew and Swedish picked slaw and tarragon – perfection, and it's gluten free too. Veggie lovers will want to tuck into the Veg Patch, a colourful concoction of roast squash, salad, black bean stew and garlic yoghurt.

embrkitchen.com