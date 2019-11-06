Celebrity daily edit: Princess Marie tackles family food waste - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Denmark where Prince Joachim's wife Princess Marie is doing her bit for the environment through the launch of her anti-waste cookbook - alongside her cute children. Meanwhile, we find out why Princess Eugenie and friend Julia de Boinville joined forces recently. Plus we find out why Katya Jones still wears her wedding ring... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

