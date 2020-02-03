Laura Tobin shocks in a leather mini skirt from New Look on Good Morning Britain We love the leather look!

Laura Tobin has shown off her leather-look wardrobe recently on Good Morning Britain, including the controversial faux leather red leggings that Piers Morgan described as "hot pants." Stepping out bright and early on Monday morning, she revealed her most recent addition, and it has got to be one of our favourites.

The broadcast meteorologist, 38, rocked a chic black leather-look mini skirt, proving the winter wardrobe staple is here to stay. Debbie Harper - who styles Laura as well as her co-stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins - posted a breakdown of her outfit on Instagram which revealed the gorgeous skirt was a steal from the high-street. With a price tag of just £15.99, the New Look mini skirt is clearly a popular item with ten of the other colourways, including dark grey, tan and bright blue, already sold out. Luckily, Laura's black version is still available to buy in sizes 6 to 18, or if you're after a bolder colour, the burgundy hue is also still in stock.

Leather-look mini skirt, £15.99, New Look

Make like Laura and brighten up your outfit by pairing the plain black skirt with a colourful top. The brunette beauty opted for a blue blouse covered in a red poppy-print and delicate white flowers. The ruched three-quarter-length sleeves and ruffle around the shoulders and neck provide a pretty feminine finish. Costing £34 from Oasis, the blouse brings her whole outfit to under £50 - what a bargain! To keep warm, Laura wrapped up in thick black tights and added a pair of matching pointed-toe heeled boots.

Blue floral top, £34, Oasis

For her beauty look, she wore her dark hair in her classic long curls alongside brown eyeliner and black mascara that made her eyes pop. Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section, with one writing: "Looking totally amazing," while another simply added: "Lovely.

