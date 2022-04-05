Kate Garraway looks mesmerising in Rixo floral dress that we’re loving for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway brightened up viewers' screens as she hosted Good Morning Britain in her gorgeous floral maxi dress.

The presenter, who filled in for Susanna Reid on Monday morning’s show, was the picture of spring in the tiered floral dress, in a picture shared on Instagram by her stylist Debbie Harper.

The Rixo dress features a tiered ruffle skirt with a high neck and cropped sleeves, complete with vintage-style ruffled detailing across the neck and shoulders. The pretty peony-blue shade beautifully complements the delicate floral print, and we’re obsessed.

Kate's stylist took to Instagram to share the floral look

When it comes to accessories, Kate let the dress do the talking, teaming simply with a pair of pink metallic heels.

Love this feminine look? You’re in luck, as the Rixo dress is on sale now at Liberty London.

Team the elegant dress with a pair of heels or sandals and a cute handbag for an effortlessly glamorous ensemble.

Rixo tiered midi dress, £206.50, Liberty London

The flowing design ties in at the waist for a flattering, feminine appearance that’s also comfortable - perfect for adding a pop of floral colour to your wardrobe.

Kate is no stranger to floral prints, recently wowing in a breathtaking pink dress as she made her return to Good Morning Britain.

RELATED: Kate Garraway is pretty in pink! How to shop her floral spring-ready dress

Kate’s latest look is blooming brilliant and we can’t wait for more floral pieces!

