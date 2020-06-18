The Duchess of Cambridge has the most beautiful collection of jewellery! From heirloom items loaned to her by the Queen to other sentimental favourites given to her by her husband Prince William – not forgetting her stunning sapphire engagement ring, of course – Kate's jewellery box is packed full of gorgeous pieces. Watch our video to see some of her most memorable items, including everything from high street buys to some of Princess Diana's incredible necklaces. Which is your favourite?

SEE: Monica Vinader is having a huge jewellery sale – and Kate Middleton's fave collections are included