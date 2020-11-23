13 Merci Maman Christmas gifts: The personalised jewellery pieces she'll love

Christmas brings the perfect opportunity to celebrate your loved ones with the gift of hand-engraved jewellery, personalised by the Merci Maman family for yours. The jewellery brand was made famous when The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a beautiful gold pendant with a ‘boy’ charm and accompanying disc and heart to celebrate the birth of Prince George.

Royal and jewellery fans alike can continue to tell their own stories with each charm, by creating a personalised piece of jewellery by Merci Maman to bring the most magical and meaningful Christmas yet…

Our favourite personalised jewellery pieces from Merci Maman

Gold-plated personalised 'Duchess' necklace, £129, Merci Maman

The Duchess of Cambridge wore this to celebrate the birth of Prince George, and ever since it’s been flying off the shelves with royal fans. You can pick from either a boy or girl charm to sit alongside a personalised disc and mini heart charm, which can be engraved with names and dates of birth.

Personalised We Are Family & Gemstone Necklace, £149, Merci Maman

For a truly personal gift, this gemstone necklace - curated by you with your pick of gemstone colour – will feature your choice of central engraving (or you can choose to have ‘We are family’ engraved). Around the edge, Merci Maman will engrave a phrase or the names of your family member. How beautiful!

Birthstone Chain Bracelet, £69, Merci Maman

Every month has a corresponding gemstone, with each stone bearing a unique meaning and historical significance. Merci Maman has an enchanting collection, from red garnet for January to blue topaz for December. Choose a birthstone chain bracelet with your lucky recipient’s initial on a gold disc or add an individual stone to a necklace.

Small Birth Flower Necklace, £79, Merci Maman

Alternatively, discover the Birth Flower collection where twelve delicately hand-drawn flower charms have been added for each month of the year. Including favourites like the daisy, peony and rose - they would make a thoughtful and feminine addition to a necklace for your mum or grandma.

Personalised Initial Star Bracelet, £59, Merci Maman

The celestial trend is a fashion mainstay, so an elegant bracelet topped with twinkly stars is sure to dazzle. We love the Initial Star Bracelet, which can be personalised with up to five hand-engraved initials – why not spell out those of your children?

The Kindred Mix & Match Hoop Earrings, £49, Merci Maman

The Kindred collection celebrates the importance of family – a message we need more than ever. The range of six stones each bear a special meaning and allow you to gift your loved one whichever quality they may need. Lapis Lazuli will signify wisdom; Malachite for clarity and patience; Amazonite for a sense of calm; Black Onyx for personal power and energy; Moonstone for warmth and finally Red Jasper to boost self-confidence. Each stone can be added to a classic pendant or chic hoop earrings to show them you know them!

The Kindred Small Organic Necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Also in Merci Maman’s Kindred Collection is this beautiful delicate 18K gold-plated charm and set with a choice of six semi-precious gemstones. Engrave the front or reverse with a special message or sentiment that they can keep forever.

The Liberty Bracelet, £39, Merci Maman

Whether you have little ones of your own or nieces and godchildren to gift, the royal-approved brand has a range of enchanting bracelets to discover. The Liberty Bracelet uses your choice of six delicate floral Liberty print ribbons plus a heart, round or star-shaped charm which can be engraved with the child’s name and birthday for a gift they’ll want to keep forever.

Personalised Pastille Chain Bracelet, £59, Merci Maman

Perfect for layering or wearing alone, this trendy chain bracelet features an elegant, smooth disc which can be engraved with a name, date, or initials. It comes in sterling silver, 18K rose gold plated or 18K gold plated – we know, we simply can’t decide either!

Personalised Signet Ring, £49, Merci Maman

Available in 925 Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Plated, this contemporary signet ring is the perfect gift if you are working to a budget. The modern design and elegant letter engraving will be sure to wow whoever you gift this too.

Personalised Open Bangle, £69, Merci Maman

An open bangle is a timeless, classic jewellery investment that can be worn time and time again, whether you're dressed up for work or going out for a weekend. We love the simplicity of this one from Merci Maman, which can be engraved on the inside with a kind message.

Personalised Beaded Disc Necklace, £69, Merci Maman

Your loved one will appreciate the sentiment of a personalised beaded disc necklace with memories of their name, or why not opt for the names of a couple? We know we’d certainly love to receive this special piece, which is available in gold, rose gold or silver.

Personalised Beaded Disc Earrings, £59, Merci Maman

Why not complete the jewellery set and add these matching personalised beaded disc earrings to your loved one’s gift, too? Each earring can be engraved with a different letter – or the same! Ideal for a day-time look, the receiver will get a lot of jewellery wear out of these.

Discover the full selection of gorgeous personalised Christmas gifts at mercimamanboutique.com.