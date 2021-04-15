4 big jewellery trends we'll be wearing all summer

Carla Challis
Discover the best jewellery trends for summer 2021 from THOMAS SABO, from cute fruit to wearing your ABCs
Jewellery is the one thing we use, whatever the season, to elevate our look; from adding the right demi-fine pieces to a statement necklace, jewellery is our permanent style saviour.
With a mix and match approach reigning supreme, dainty and fun jewellery is at the top of the list to wear this sunny season – and THOMAS SABO’s Charming Collection has you covered, with delicate layering necklaces and bracelets, stacking rings, combinable ear jewellery and everything else in between. Keep reading to discover our favourite jewellery trends for SS21, all from THOMAS SABO’s lustworthy Charming Collection…
Fresh and fruity
Kitsch jewellery go luxe for summer 2021, with necklaces, bracelets and rings adorned with the freshest fruit, all from the newly launched Charming Fruits collection. Think deliciously delicate, charmed chains with the sweetest strawberries, single stacking rings adorned with pretty pineapples and stylish watermelon studs.
Sterling silver blueberry ring, £59, THOMAS SABO
Gold fruits bracelet, £179, THOMAS SABO
Silver double layer fruit necklace, £179, THOMAS SABO
Under the sea
Triumphant turquoise makes a return for summer, with the colourful gemstone taking on a more elegant persona for 2021. Paired with silver chains, rings and white diamonds, the turquoise trend will add a bright and breezy twist to your summer wardrobe.
Charming turquoise and Zirconia ring, £49, THOMAS SABO
Charming turquoise single ear stud, £24.90, THOMAS SABO
Charming turquoise bangle, £98, THOMAS SABO
Ear party
There’s no maximum capacity for this season’s earring trend – the more the merrier. Stack ‘em high with plenty of piercings or fake it with clip-ons and cuffs. Start low with charm hoops and sizable studs, and layer up your ear with huggies, statement studs and ear crawlers.
Hoop earring with white stone studs, £69, THOMAS SABO
Star ear studs, £79, THOMAS SABO
Crown ear cuff, £49, THOMAS SABO
Personal touch
Whether it’s paying tribute to a loved one or celebrating yourself, an initial charm chain is a must-have for summer. Forget the small, delicate alphabet charms of previous seasons, as 2021’s ABCs are stylishly supersized on necklaces and bracelets.
Sterling silver alphabet C necklace £59, THOMAS SABO
Charm pendant letter D gold, £59, THOMAS SABO
Gold alphabet K necklace, £59, THOMAS SABO
