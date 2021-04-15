4 big jewellery trends we'll be wearing all summer

Jewellery is the one thing we use, whatever the season, to elevate our look; from adding the right demi-fine pieces to a statement necklace, jewellery is our permanent style saviour.

With a mix and match approach reigning supreme, dainty and fun jewellery is at the top of the list to wear this sunny season – and THOMAS SABO’s Charming Collection has you covered, with delicate layering necklaces and bracelets, stacking rings, combinable ear jewellery and everything else in between. Keep reading to discover our favourite jewellery trends for SS21, all from THOMAS SABO’s lustworthy Charming Collection…

Fresh and fruity

Kitsch jewellery go luxe for summer 2021, with necklaces, bracelets and rings adorned with the freshest fruit, all from the newly launched Charming Fruits collection. Think deliciously delicate, charmed chains with the sweetest strawberries, single stacking rings adorned with pretty pineapples and stylish watermelon studs.

Sterling silver blueberry ring, £59, THOMAS SABO

Gold fruits bracelet, £179, THOMAS SABO

Silver double layer fruit necklace, £179, THOMAS SABO

Under the sea

Triumphant turquoise makes a return for summer, with the colourful gemstone taking on a more elegant persona for 2021. Paired with silver chains, rings and white diamonds, the turquoise trend will add a bright and breezy twist to your summer wardrobe.

Charming turquoise and Zirconia ring, £49, THOMAS SABO

Charming turquoise single ear stud, £24.90, THOMAS SABO

Charming turquoise bangle, £98, THOMAS SABO

Ear party

There’s no maximum capacity for this season’s earring trend – the more the merrier. Stack ‘em high with plenty of piercings or fake it with clip-ons and cuffs. Start low with charm hoops and sizable studs, and layer up your ear with huggies, statement studs and ear crawlers.

Hoop earring with white stone studs, £69, THOMAS SABO

Star ear studs, £79, THOMAS SABO

Crown ear cuff, £49, THOMAS SABO

Personal touch

Whether it’s paying tribute to a loved one or celebrating yourself, an initial charm chain is a must-have for summer. Forget the small, delicate alphabet charms of previous seasons, as 2021’s ABCs are stylishly supersized on necklaces and bracelets.

Sterling silver alphabet C necklace £59, THOMAS SABO

Charm pendant letter D gold, £59, THOMAS SABO

Gold alphabet K necklace, £59, THOMAS SABO

Shop the full collection at THOMAS SABO