I spent my 007 earnings in Primark reveals Bond girl Gemma



Just one year ago the 22-year-old was fresh out of university, where she reveals she got "up to my eyes in debt with a student loan". These days the actress, who's currently wowing TV audiences in Lost In Austen and will be back on our screens in this autumn's BBC costume drama Tess Of The D'Ubervilles, is enjoying very different circumstances. She accredits her cleaner mum Sally for keeping her feet firmly on the ground, however.



"We are not showbizzy at all," she tells The Mirror. "Mum's very proud, but she doesn't go on about it. She was never that into film when I was growing up."