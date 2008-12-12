Radiant in a floral dress, Goldie arrives for the film festival's first screening - US presidential bio-pic W
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Casey and Ben were also in Dubai to see the Arab world's premier film event kick off
Photo: © Getty Images
12 DECEMBER 2008
Goldie Hawn, Ben Affleck and his younger brother Casey led the sizeable contingent of Hollywood stars expected at this year's Dubai International Film Festival. All three were in the United Arab Emirate for the event's opening gala on Thursday.
The eight-day festival, which features 182 films from 66 countries, kicked off with a screening of Oliver Stone's George W Bush bio-pic, W. Joining the director and other cast members on the red carpet were Danny Glover and Jeffrey Wright, who plays Colin Powell in the movie.
Now in its fifth year, the festival – which was founded under the banner 'Bridging Cultures, Meeting Minds' – attracts Tinseltown stars along with famous faces from Arab cinema and Bollywood.
Also expected in town over the coming days are Nicholas Cage, Salma Hayek and Brendan Fraser.