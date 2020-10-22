Claudia Winkleman's stunning retro living room revealed

Bridie Wilkins
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman house: see inside her beautiful living room at the home she shares with her husband and two sons.
Claudia Winkleman lives in London with her husband Kris Thykier and their two sons, and while they rarely share glimpses of their private home, a former photo offers a clear view of their living room.
It's decorated with cream walls and wooden floors with a large cream rug. Furniture includes a large wooden shelving unit at the back of the room, where Claudia and Kris keep a selection of vases, candles, plants and books. At one side of the room, there is a rectangular glass drinks trolley with a stainless steel frame, and a matching circular table holding a vintage Marshall radio.
In keeping with the retro theme, Claudia and Kris have a burgundy velvet Chesterfield sofa, which they have dressed with a combination of duck-egg blue velvet cushions and cream and blue patterned ones.
Claudia Winkleman's living room
The room features patio doors which likely open out onto the garden of the home, lined with floor-length curtains matching the cushions in blue. A tall silver floor lamp stands between two windows with a white shade.
Claudia shared the image at Christmas time, when the family had decorated with a large tree, and presents positioned beneath.
The home is a Grade-II listed townhouse located near Marble Arch, where Claudia is believed to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her famous neighbours.
Claudia Winkleman's bathroom
The central London location was a significant part of the attraction to the home for Claudia, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."
She has previously shared peeks inside of her bathroom, as well as a look at their kitchen complete with a wooden island unit in the middle.
