﻿
45 Photos | Homes

45 stunning celeb living rooms for Christmas: Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Geri Horner, more

Charlotte Hawkins, Charley Webb and David and Victoria Beckham also have an ideal set-up

45 stunning celeb living rooms for Christmas: Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Geri Horner, more
You're reading

45 stunning celeb living rooms for Christmas: Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Geri Horner, more

1/45
Next

Pippa Middleton reveals rare look inside £17million home with husband
Chloe Best
Charlotte-Hawkins-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/45

As Christmas approaches (and the coronavirus pandemic continues), what better time to see inside the stunning living rooms where some of our favourite celebrities are spending the festive period?

From Amanda Holden's cosy sofa to Rochelle Humes' enormous flatscreen TV, these spaces are ideal for enjoying Christmas day with family. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration...

SEE: 30 best celebrity Christmas trees and decorations of all time

Charlotte Hawkins

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins revealed a peek in her gorgeous living room when she presented Royal Ascot coverage from the comfort of her home. She sat on a gorgeous chesterfield sofa, which has matching cushions embroidered with bees, with a cream sideboard in the corner topped with framed photos, a table lamp and bronze rabbit ornament.

Rochelle-Marvin-Humes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/45

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have decorated the living room in their new home beautifully, with a grey and metallic wallpaper, parquet flooring and a Louis Vuitton trunk which they use as their TV stand.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - see inside

James-Ola-Jordan-living-room
Photo: © HELLO!
3/45

James and Ola Jordan

Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan have a beautiful modern living room that has been decorated with plush grey carpets, matching walls with white wainscoting, and metallic silver accents in the form of candlesticks, vases, a coffee table and cushions.

Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-living-room
Photo: © Rex
4/45

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Loose Women viewers got a peek inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's living room when he appeared on the show in June. The room has a muted cream colour scheme with soft metallic accents from their table lamp, photo frames and a large silver vase.

Loading the player...
5/45

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have opted for a dramatic colour palette in their living room – and we love it! With a burnt orange velvet sofa and charcoal walls, it's a masterclass in how to decorate with bold colours.

RELATED: Inside Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's family home

Patsy-Palmer-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/45

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer regularly gives fans house envy with a peek inside her beachfront Malibu property, including her living room, which had a makeover during the coronavirus lockdown. The room is painted cream with one lilac accent wall, with wooden flooring and a straw rug adding to the laidback beach house vibe.

Ant-and-Dec-living-rooms-Saturday-Night-Takeaway
Photo: © ITV
7/45

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Both Ant and Dec gave fans a rare look inside their homes when they hosted Saturday Night Takeaway from their respective living rooms in March. While Dec has opted for soft tones of cream in his home, with a light sofa and table lamp, Ant and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett have opted for a bolder colour palette. Their living room has blue wooden panelled walls, with a complementing velvet sofa offset by yellow cushions. Love!

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-living-room
8/45

David and Victoria Beckham

The living room at the Beckhams' Cotswolds home features an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

Robbie-Williams-Ayda-Field-living-room-Los-Angeles
Photo: © Instagram
9/45

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared a look at the living room in their Los Angeles home when she did a workout amid the coronavirus lockdown in March. The huge space has a light colour scheme with a huge corner sofa for the family to relax on, a piano, a television surrounded by cream cabinets, and statement gold light fittings hanging from the ceilings.

Justin-Bieber-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/45

Justin Bieber

The living room at Justin and Hailey Bieber's house features a huge L-shaped pale blue sofa and marble coffee table with a statement artwork reading 'I Love You' on the wall.

Courteney-Cox-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/45

Courteney Cox

Courteney's living room at her home in Malibu has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with chocolate-coloured cushions. The Friends actress has hung artwork on the walls, and has used vases of fresh flowers, table lamps and accessories to add the decorative finishing touches.

Megan-McKenna-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/45

Megan McKenna

Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna has a dark navy colour palette across everything from her walls to her curtains and sofa in her living room, which has a luxurious and glamorous aesthetic. Megan has a huge velvet L-shaped sofa and matching upholstered coffee table that is perfect for snuggling up on in front of the television, with co-ordinating floor-length curtains hanging at the window.

Stacey-Dooley-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
13/45

Stacey Dooley

Former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley shared a peek inside her Scandi-style living room in November, after being given a luxurious black velvet sofa from Heal's. The BBC presenter also gave fans a look at her view from the sofa across her living room, which has been artfully styled with a vase of pampas grass and dried flowers in front of the fireplace, with a black sheepskin rug on the wooden floor, and a full-length mirror resting against the wall. It looks like the ideal spot for her to snuggle up and catch up on Strictly with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton!

Amanda-Holden-living-room-makeover
Photo: © Instagram
14/45

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden unveiled her ultra-chic living room makeover in September, which has midnight blue walls and a painting of a woman lying on a chaise longue, with the words: "If you haven't got anything nice to say come sit next to me." Adding a splash of colour is the luxurious azure velvet button-back sofa that Amanda is sitting on. The jewel-toned design, which features stud embellishment and has been topped with sapphire scatter cushions, is from Sweet Pea and Willow's Balfour designer sofa collection, and would cost around £2,500 for a four-seater velvet fabric like Amanda's.

Amanda-Holden-living-room-cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
15/45

The living room in Amanda's country home has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the BGT judge has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

STORY: Amanda Holden shows off her epic home bar

Lucy-Fallon-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
16/45

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has also completed a living room makeover of her own, and shared a look at the finished results on Instagram. With pale green walls, huge leather sofas and a fluffy rug on the floor, it certainly looks like a calming and comfy place to relax.

Kym-Marsh-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
17/45

Kym Marsh

Lucy's Corrie co-star Kym Marsh has also invested in some new living room makeover, and showed off her statement coffee table with fans, telling fans she was "so in love" with the glass-topped table, which sits on a rug at the middle of her lounge.

Nick-Grimshaw-living-room
Photo: © Channel 4
18/45

Nick Grimshaw

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw starred in Celebrity Gogglebox with his niece Liv, with the pair sitting in his cool living room with a dark colour scheme featuring luxurious velvet and metallic accents. Tiger and leopard prints feature throughout the room, while a dazzling chandelier hangs in the background.

Joe-Wicks-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
19/45

Joe Wicks

The Body Coach Joe Wicks posted a photo of his tidy living room on Instagram, showing how he has brightened up the grey walls and carpets with midnight blue velvet sofas and a contrasting orange buttoned footstool. A world map hangs on the wall above the fireplace, while shelving on either side displays framed photos and ornaments. Adding the finishing touches are Joe’s guitars, one of which is wall-mounted, and a fluffy sheepskin throw.

Scarlett-Moffatt-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
20/45

Scarlett Moffatt

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has a stylish living room with a silver hammered metal coffee table from JD Williams, a pink sofa, and zebra print rug on her wooden floor.

MORE: 8 tricks to make small living rooms appear bigger

Rylan-Clark-Neal-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
21/45

Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan’s huge open plan living room and kitchen is every bit as glamorous as you would expect. A silver-grey velvet three-seat sofa is positioned towards the television and topped with grey and purple cushions. Meanwhile, a mirrored coffee table has been adorned with candles from Rylan’s Luxenoa collection, which is available at QVC.

Geri-Halliwell-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
22/45

Geri Horner

Geri's living room was the location for the Spice Girls reunion, which marked the first time she had been in the same room with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton for six years. The photo posted from their reunion offered a unique look at Geri's living room, a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Emma-Willis-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
23/45

Emma Willis

As well as showing a touching moment between Matt Willis and his son Ace, this photo – shared in celebration of his 7th birthday – gave a look inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Fearne-Cotton-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
24/45

Fearne Cotton

Fearne's living room features on trend furnishings including a luxurious velvet sofa and a pink armchair. The mum-of-two has a gold metal coffee side table in the background topped with framed family photos and a statement lamp, while a wooden candlestick and vase filled with sprigs of greenery sit on a shelf behind the sofa.

GALLERY: 25 inspirational living room ideas to transform your home

Catherine-Zeta-Jones-living-room-New-York
Photo: © Instagram
25/45

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The living room in Catherine's New York home has a traditional and formal decor, with terracotta walls and a patterned rug covering the floor. There is plenty of space for entertaining and socialising, with two cream sofas topped with an array of scatter cushions, as well as four matching armchairs. At the centre of the seating area there is a leather upholstered coffee table, which has been topped with various books and accessories.

10-Cindy-Crawford-beverly-hills-living-room
26/45

Cindy Crawford:

Cindy Crawford's sprawling home has an open plan design, and has plenty of space for the supermodel and her husband Rande or their children to entertain guests. There are two separate seating areas decorated in muted neutral tones, with chevron cushions, a patterned rug and faux fur throws adding a cosy feel to the property, which has wooden flooring throughout.

Photo: Trulia

11-Lena-Headey-living-room
27/45

Lena Headey:

The living room area at Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's home is airy and open plan with high pitched ceilings and eye-catching features including reclaimed oak flooring that has been laid in a herringbone pattern. Lena has positioned the seating around a traditional open log fire, with statement lighting and a patterned rug adding the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: Trulia

12-Diane-Kruger-living-room
28/45

Diane Kruger:

The expansive living/ dining room at Diane Kruger's New York home has three oversized windows offering views out into the trendy Manhattan neighbourhood of Tribeca. Reclaimed oak flooring runs throughout, while an original brick wall serves as a focal piece of the entire room, which has huge 11-foot high ceilings. With a neutral décor and interesting design details, it's no wonder the actress was captivated by this apartment.

Photo: Trulia

13-Julianne-Moore-home-architectural-digest
29/45

Julianne Moore:

Julianne Moore opened the doors to the New York City townhouse she renovated with partner Bart Freundlich in a feature in Architectural Digest, and the results are stunning. One of the highlights is this living room, which has been restored to its former glory, with an open fireplace, dark grey walls and striking furniture.

Photo: Architectural Digest

14-Robert-Downey-Jr-living-room-architectural-digest
30/45

Robert Downey Jr:

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan live in a converted 19th century windmill folly, which was originally constructed as a playhouse, before being transformed into the perfect family home. The living room sits at the base of the windmill, and has been sunk several feet, with further character added by a huge wraparound fireplace wall by ceramic artist Peter Lane. The fireplace serves as the focal point of the room, with a wraparound sofa placed at the centre facing towards it.

Photo: Architectural Digest

15-Fleetwood-Mac-living-room
31/45

Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham:

The spacious home built by Lindsey Buckingham has a modern, neutral décor throughout, with wooden flooring and large windows to allow the resident to enjoy the Los Angeles weather. The living room is ideal for entertaining, with a comfortable seating area, dining table and even its own bar area, where guests can make drinks to enjoy on the terrace outside.

Photo: Trulia

16-Adam-Levine-living-room
32/45

Adam Levine:

Adam Levine's former home has an incredibly spacious living room area that leads straight through to the private terrace and swimming pool area. It is opulently furnished with two separate seating areas, an ornate chandelier hanging from the ceiling, and a grand piano where Adam can focus on writing new music.

Photo: Trulia

17-Eva-Longoria-house-living-room
33/45

Eva Longoria:

Eva Longoria's home has both formal and informal family rooms on the ground floor, all of which have been recently renovated and feature high ceilings, rich oak flooring and a muted neutral colour scheme. Furnished with large plush sofas and armchairs, this lounge would be ideal for entertaining, and leads out into the garden and swimming pool area.

Photo: Trulia

18-Novak-Djokovic-living-room-miami
34/45

Novak Djokovic:

Talk about a room with a view! The living room in Novak's beachfront apartment offers incredible views across the Miami coastline, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead on to the sea-facing balconies.

19-Justin-Timberlake-penthouse
35/45

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:

Justin and Jessica own a penthouse in a star-studded apartment building in Tribeca, New York. While the apartment has an open plan design, this living room area is the perfect place for the couple to relax with their son, Silas.

Photo: Trulia

20-Rosie-O-Donnell-living-room
36/45

Rosie O'Donnell:

The spacious living room area in Rosie's New York penthouse offers dual aspect views across the city thanks to the large windows. As well as offering a sofa area where Rosie can unwind and watch TV after a busy day, there is also a separate dining table and traditional log fire.

Photo: Trulia

21-Vince-Vaughn-living-room
37/45

Vince Vaughn:

The downstairs floor of Vince Vaughn's home, which was previously owned by Kate Bosworth, has an open plan design, with a number of huge windows and doors that lead out to the garden. This seating area is decorated in neutral colours, with dark wooden floors, a brown leather sofa and cream chairs. Logs are stacked up by the side of chimney breast, ideal to use on the traditional fireplace.

Photo: Trulia

2-James-Corden-Brentwood-living-room
38/45

James Corden:

James Corden's new home in Brentwood, Los Angeles has a pristinely-furnished living room with a traditional open fireplace and grand piano. Large windows allow plenty of sunlight in, while double doors lead out onto an outdoor terrace and seating area. The living room is currently decorated with white walls and traditional wooden flooring, with floor-to-ceiling length blue curtains to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Trulia

3-John-Krasinski-Emily-Blunt-house-living-room
39/45

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt:

The middle parlour room on the ground floor of John and Emily's beautiful Brooklyn home features leaded stain glass windows and built-in bookshelves that surround a traditional wood burning fireplace. The perfect spot to relax, the room is furnished with two armchairs and a sofa, which is covered in a colourful throw and cushions.

Photo: Trulia

4-Jon-Bon-Jovi-NY-living-room
40/45

Jon Bon Jovi:

Jon Bon Jovi owns an incredible four bedroom property in Greenwich Village, New York, which has a spacious living room and dining room area, with multiple Juliet balconies and glass doors that offer impressive views across downtown Manhattan. The open plan room is currently decorated with neutral walls and oak hardwood flooring, with a sofa and armchairs at the centre, plus a dining table with seating for eight people.

Photo: Trulia

5-Kris-Jenner-living-room
41/45

Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner splashed out £7.39million on a six bedroom home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles at the end of 2017. The ground floor of Kris' home has an open floor plan, with a spacious family room area that would be ideal for entertaining her growing family. The room is filled with natural light thanks to the huge sliding doorway that opens out directly onto a terrace, and into the garden.

Photo: Trulia

6-Kylie-Jenner-living-room
42/45

Kylie Jenner:

The sprawling home that Kylie Jenner rented in 2017 has recently undergone an extensive renovation to include floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious marble finishes and contemporary fixtures. This beautifully decorated living room area features high ceilings and lots of seating for Kylie to relax with friends or her famous siblings.

Photo courtesy of Zoopla

7-Angelina-Jolie-living-room
43/45

Angelina Jolie:

Angelina Jolie's lavish Hollywood mansion features this formal living room on the ground floor. Ideal for entertaining, it features plush sofas seated around a traditional fireplace. Much like the rest of her home, the room is light and airy with glass doors opening onto the private gardens, which overlook Los Angeles.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

8-Serena-Williams-living-room
44/45

Serena Williams:

The living room at Serena Williams' new home enjoys plenty of natural sunlight thanks to the floor to ceiling windows that run along one of the walls. Serena and Alexis will be able to relax on the grey corner sofa which is adorned with lots of cushions and throws, with a wall-mounted television and traditional fireplace adding the finishing touches.

Photo: Trulia

9-Matthew-Perry-penthouse-living-room
45/45

Matthew Perry:

The living room in Matthew Perry's amazing LA penthouse is bright and spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the width of the room. As well as comfy sofas and decorative tables and ornaments there is also a grand piano where Matthew or his guests can hone their musical abilities.

Photo: Trulia

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.