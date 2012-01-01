'I always curtsy to the Queen' says royal granddaughter Zara

8 AUGUST 2008

While for most people curtsying to their grandmother just wouldn't be on the cards, for Zara Phillips it's the norm. The Queen's granddaughter has revealed that even though she's close to the British monarch, she employs the formal greeting each time they meet.



"I curtsy to her every time I see her," the 27-year-old equestrian champion tells Majesty magazine. "She is my grandmother and she's very approachable but she's also from an era when that was how it's done."



When Princess Anne's daughter collected her MBE in 2006 she showed fellow recipients the correct way to greet the Queen. With the right foot in front of the left, female well-wishers should briefly bend the knees with one foot forward keeping the upper body straight.



"There aren't many people who know how it's done," says Zara. "I know because I have grown up with it."