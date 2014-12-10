Prince William and Kate Middleton's top 10 New York City moments

Prince William and Kate Middleton's New York City trip may have been fast, but it was certainly action-packed. As soon as they landed at JFK airport on December 7, they hit the pavement running.

Upon arrival to the Carlyle Hotel, where Princess Diana called home when she visited Manhattan, the royal couple was greeted with flashing lights and spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

Everywhere they went, they were met by adoring fans who couldn't contain their excitement. William and Kate also had some momentous occasions themselves. From chatting baby George with President Obama to meeting the king of basketball and the queen of pop, HELLO! rounds up their top moments.

Click on the image to see all the glitz and glamour: