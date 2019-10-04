Things to do in London this weekend: 5 - 6 October

Looking for something fun to do for the first weekend of October? Just because the weather is starting to get colder doesn't mean we need to be cooped up inside all weekend. We've rounded up some of the best events in London, from a vintage fashion fair to an orchestral performance of Destiny's Child hits. Read on for inspiration...

Stock up on autumn fashion at the Frock Me! Vintage fair

For those who love vintage fashion, Chelsea Old Town Hall is the place to be this weekend. The Frock Me! Vintage fair will return to the King's Road where over 60 exhibitors from the UK and France will offer vintage fashion, textiles and accessories dating from the 1900s onwards, including pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel. From pearl necklaces to gold platform boots, there will be an array of goodies that are just too good to miss.

WHEN:

Sunday 6 October 2019 - 11am-5.30pm.

WHERE:

Chelsea Old Town Hall, King's Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 5EE

Tickets cost £4 and can be purchased at frockmevintagefashion.com.

Love Destiny's Child? Sing along to their greatest hits

Who doesn't miss the days of Destiny's Child? Enjoy the ultimate throwback with 16-piece orchestra Rogue Symphony who will perform a reimagining of band's greatest hits, including Bills Bills Bills, Say My Name and Survivor.

The performance will also include confetti, inflatables and a light show so it's a great sing-along and photo opportunity.

WHEN:

Saturday 5 October 2019 - 7-10pm

WHERE:

XOYO, 32-37 Cowper Street, London, EC2A 4AP

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked at xoyo.co.uk.

Go to the cinema to see the new film Joker

Joker, released this week, is a psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie acts as a standalone story that explores the origin story of one of DC Comic's classic villains, the Joker. The film is set in 1981 and follows failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck who struggles to fit into society and turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.

Watch the trailer below...

WATCH: Joker trailer.

WHEN:

Released on 4 October 2019.

WHERE:

Joker is showing in most cinemas around the UK.

B uy tickets for ODEON Luxe Leicester Square at odeon.co.uk.

Get creative at a Fun Palace

Temporary Fun Palaces will pop up in 40 locations across London this weekend in an attempt to bring the community together for all things arts and science. Originally created as a 'laboratory of fun' by Joan Littlewood and Cedric Price in the early 1960s, the weekend combines arts, craft, science, tech and sports activities.

Head down to Charing Cross Library for origami, calligraphy and dance workshops run by the likes of Pineapple Dance Studios and Chinese calligrapher Mr Cai.

WHEN:

Saturday 5 October 2019 - 10.30am-2pm.

WHERE:

4- 6 Charing Cross Road, London, UK, WC2H 0HF

Entry is free. For more information about your local Fun Palace, visit funpalaces.co.uk.

Go mad for mushrooms at Fungi Fest

Mushrooms will be the star of the show at Fungi Fest on Sunday 6 October, which will bring together scientists, foragers, activists and artists to celebrate their importance in medicine, culinary dishes and culture. Take part in mushroom identification workshops, taste some delicious mushroom dishes and view art installations that explore mycelial networks - there are activities for everyone.

So if you're a fan of fungi then drop by Hoxton Docks - you'll be surprised by how mushroom there is for improvement when it comes to your fungi knowledge. (Sorry, it had to be done!)

WHEN:

Sunday 6 October 2019 - 11-8pm

WHERE:

Hoxton Docks, 55 Laburnum St, London, E2 8BD

Tickets cost £42 and there are limited places for the workshops. For more information, visit fungifest.uk.

Shoe-lovers rejoice at Sneaker Con London!

Whether you want to buy, sell or simply browse, head to Sneaker Con for all things sneaker-related. Described as "the greatest sneaker show on Earth", it will feature 200 different vendors and a trading pit where you can sell or trade your own shoes. Worried about the legitimacy of the shoes you've bought? Fear not, there will be an Authenticated station where experts can help you learn how to spot a fake.

WHEN:

Saturday 5-Sunday 6 October 2019 - 12-7pm

WHERE:

North Hall N20-N22, ExCel London, 1 Western Gateway, London, E16 1XL

Tickets cost £23. For more information, visit sneakercon.com.

Appreciate art at Frieze London

Over four days, more than 160 galleries from 35 countries will come together under one marquee for Frieze London 2019. As well as browsing pieces from over 1000 artists, you can also get involved in the talks programme or enjoy the last days of Frieze Sculpture in the English Gardens at Regent's Park. If you still haven't had your art fix, take a 15 minute walk to the north of the park to explore years of art history at Frieze Masters, ranging from the ancient era to the late 20th century.

A number of tours are also available at extra cost, including the Highlights Tour, Emerging Trends Tour, The Curated Tour and The Collector's Tour.

WHEN:

Thursday 3 October - Sunday 6 October 2019

WHERE:

Regent’s Park, London

Entry to Frieze London will be timed and prices depend on age and experience. For more information, visit frieze.com.