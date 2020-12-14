Andrea McLean's plunging red dress has everybody talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean's ravishing red dress is a thing of beauty – and it's got everybody talking. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Monday, the mum-of-two certainly put on a show when she stepped out in a plunging scarlet midi from Forever Unique. Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, Andrea's vibrant frock featured a statement V-neck, billowing long sleeves, an ultra-flattering waist tie belt and sheer detailing.

RELATED: Andrea McLean reveals surprising thing she'll miss most about Loose Women

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Andrea McLean breaks down in tears as she announces departure from Loose Women

Andrea wore a vibrant red dress on Monday

Putting together the most elegant ensemble, she accessorised with her favourite silver hooped jewellery set and styled her brunette hair in loose waves. As for her makeup, Andrea's natural and dewy complexion consisted of a brown smokey shadow, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match.

READ: Andrea McLean explains why putting up Christmas decorations was 'bittersweet'

In love with her latest look? Already a big hit, the presenter's scarlet number has almost completely sold out online, and it's now only available to shop in limited sizes. Reduced from £99 to £69.30, we can see this gorgeous style teamed with nude accessories and a bold red lip – so chic.

MORE: Andrea McLean's home could be a French chateau - see inside

Scarlet Red Tie Midi Dress, £69.30, Forever Unique

Just missed the boat? Rest assured, we've found a seriously glam alternative from the high street. Priced at £50, Next is selling this near-identical design and we reckon Andrea would approve. Fitted with cuffed balloon sleeves, a waist tie belt and keyhole back, it also comes in two other colours – cobalt blue and zebra print.

Red Plunge Maxi Dress, £50, Next

Andrea's certainly getting into the festive spirit right now, and she's been spotted wearing a number of Christmas red outfits. Back in November, the TV star donned a floor-length gown from one of her favourite brands, Adrianna Papell, to co-host Loose Women's special 'Fancy Friday' episode, and viewers couldn't take their eyes off of her.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"Is that Christmas coming...? LOVED getting all spruced up on @loosewomen today, for the first time in FOREVER! For those asking, the dress is from @adriannapapell Shoes very old @halston_heritage. Styled by @mothershoppers #fashionfriday #fancyfriday #ladyinred."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.