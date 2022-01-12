Amanda Holden looks unreal in striking £18 bodycon dress you'll want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wherever Amanda Holden finds her motivation to rock full glam for her Heart Breakfast stint each morning, we want some.

Arriving at the Heart studios in a flirty and feminine pink dress on Wednesday, Amanda once again looked incredible as she styled a colourful, figure-hugging ensemble. Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her outfit, the star revealed her vibrant bodycon is a stylish number from Oasis.

WATCH: Brave Amanda Holden takes a dip in the freezing sea

Amanda's knit dress features elegant long sleeves, a smart open collar and chic button detailing, which she paired with white pointed-toe heels.

Highlighting her pretty features, the 50-year-old rocked a glowing makeup look bouncy blow-dry. Simply stunning!

Amanda looked pretty in pink on Wednesday

Incredibly, Amanda's Oasis dress has landed in the January sales, retailing for just £18 down from £89 - and if that's not an excuse to add it to your wardrobe, what is?

It's not the first time this week Amanda has thrilled fans with her enviable wardrobe. On Monday, the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a heart print blouse and high waisted trousers - and fans went wild for her look.

Rushing to the comments section of her Instagram post, fans were quick to compliment her sophisticated ensemble. "Absolutely stunning - love the shirt," wrote one fan, while a second agreed: "Love the outfit today, especially the little hearts!"

"Gorgeous as always!" commented a third fan.

Amanda's return to Heart Breakfast comes after the star enjoyed a luxurious family break in Antigua over Christmas. Soaking up the sun with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, Amanda posed at the beach on Boxing Day wearing a blue patterned bikini.

Amanda shared several photos from her idyllic holiday

The star wrote the caption: "Bottoms up #boxingday," showing herself with a glass of fizz while paddling in the sea. Dreamy!

The crystal-clear waters were stretched out in front of her, highlighting the utterly breathtaking setting.

Also on Boxing Day, Amanda appeared to be sampling the cocktail offering at her resort as she posed next to her daughters in a stylish black dress. The Holden family chose to ring in the New Year from this idyllic location – and who can blame them – it looked divine!

