Fashion, beauty and Instagrammable hotspots to put on your radar in March

Let us help you with finding out all the best things to do in March. Whether you're looking to book the hottest restaurant in London, watch the coolest new Amazon show or shop for the perfect International Women's Day outfit, we've got the perfect checklist for you. Ready to take some notes?

The fashion collaborations to discover in March

H&M x Johanna Ortiz

It's a big month for fashion collaborations and we're so excited for H&M joining forces with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. The 19-piece collection – which features feminine dresses, tops, skirts and swimwear – features the exotic colour palette, tropical florals and dramatic silhouettes that have become synonymous with the designer's statement-making label.

The main collection will launch in selected H&M stores and on hm.com on 12 March.

GUESS x J Balvin

We're loving the GUESS x J Balvin Colores Capsule Collection. The Colores collection is inspired by J Balvin’s upcoming March album by the same name. Incorporating red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones into each piece, the fashion weaves the latest album into the fashion capsule. Within the latest collection J Balvin has further expanded his role in the creative and design process - now featuring even more pieces for women, men and kids.

The collection drops on 27 March, check out guess.eu for more details.

Needle & Thread x Jasmine Hemsley

Needle & Thread has launched the HS20 Elemental collection in collaboration with best-selling author, chef and TV presenter Jasmine Hemsley. The thirty-piece collection is inspired by the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, the "knowledge of life." This holistic philosophy, which influences Jasmine’s life and work, understands wellbeing as the delicate balance of mind, body and spirit. Wellbeing is also at the heart of Needle & Thread’s brand values and culture, resulting in a truly authentic partnership.

The collection is available on needleandthread.com.

What to wear to the gym in March

Fearne Cotton has joined forces with Sweaty Betty’s all-female design team to create an incredible collection. The goal behind the capsule collection is to empower the wearer to be active, with bright colours and fun prints. The range is available in sizes XXS to XXL, every doodle and print in the range comes from Fearne’s own sketches, with the words Support Women, Support The World woven into pieces in-line with Sweaty Betty’s ethos to empower women through fitness and beyond. As an avid yogi and runner, Fearne and the team designed pieces for a variety of sports and post-workout to fit into a busy lifestyle.

The collection drops on 5 March on sweatybetty.com.

The fragrance to spritz to improve your mood in March

Scent the road to dreams with Jo Malone London’s new Lavendarland Colognes. You've got three to choose from; Lavender & Coriander, Silver Birch & Lavender, and Wisteria & Lavender and they're all priced at £50 for 30ml.

Shop the collection, including the limited edition Pillow Spray, at jomalone.co.uk.

How we'll celebrate World Sleep Day on 13 March

No one needs to tell us to have another nap - we love naps! This year we're loving the Dusk. Channel hotel-chic or French country style with white bedding made from 100 percent superior cotton and finished in either a crisp percale or silky sateen for ultimate comfort.

Shop the collection at Dusk.

The charity campaign we're on board with for March

WaterAid is running a virtual event titled ‘March for Water’ for the whole of March to raise money for WaterAid, in solidarity with those who have no access to clean water, and have to find it each day. When you sign up, you receive a pair of exclusive blue shoelaces, designed to be worn to show you’re part of the movement.

Sign up at marchforwater.wateraid.org.

The sample sale to get your credit card out for in March

Meghan Markle has carried a Strathberry bag, and now you can too - at a discounted rate. Grab a bargain at the sample sale from 4 March at 64-65 Burlington Arcade, 51 Picadilly in London.

Timings:

4 March 2020 from 8.30am to 8pm

5 March 2020 from 8.30am to 8pm.

If you fancy a high-street splurge, try the Hobbs sample sale which takes place at the end of March at 13-14 Margaret Street, London, W1W 8RN.

Timings:

25 March 2020 from 8am to 8pm

26 March 2020 from 11am to 8pm

27 March 2020 from 11am to 7pm

28 March 2020 from 11am to 7pm.

The TV show to binge-watch in March

Making The Cut, starring none other than Heidi Klum. The series will launch on Prime Video and the 10-episode fashion competition series brings together a diverse group of 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers. In this first-ever global and instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon in the "Making the Cut" store. During the course of the season, those who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winning designer from the finale receiving one million dollars to invest in their brand and the opportunity to create an exclusive line available on Amazon.

The show drops on Prime Video on Friday 27 March.

The movie to watch at the cinema in March

Quiet Place Part II is a horror film and sequel to A Quiet Place, written and directed by John Krasinski and stars his wife Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also star.

The outfit we'll be wearing on International Women's Day on 8 March

We're getting suited and booted and we're going bold. This French Connection blazer and trousers combo is chic, stylish and means business. The tailored jacket is £112, and the trousers are £68.

The new beauty product to get excited about in March

Liz Earle has a huge product launch in March, and your skin needs it. Comprising three new Skin Repair Moisturisers, £23, and a range of three Botanical Drops, £26, it's a new personalised approach to your daily routine. Inspired by the daily changing needs of skin, this bespoke offering can be adapted for any skincare eventuality, without the need to overhaul your entire routine. The moisturisers deliver 72 hours of hydration, and the Botanical Drops are designed to brighten, balance or calm.

Available nationwide from 25 March on LizEarle.com.

The beauty hotspot to know about for March

London welcomes a completely new concept in whole-body self-improvement with the launch of the prestigious Tempus in Belgravia. The Nu Yu Concept is set to raise the bar in aesthetics and wellbeing and offers an expansive portfolio of treatments and services giving a holistic approach to whole-body improvement.

Find out more information on Tempsusbelgravia.co.uk.

The nail colour inspo for your March mani

As the sun is coming out to play, we're in the mood for bright nails. We're looking to the recent Tommy Hilfiger show for inspiration. Expert nail tech, Marian Newman used a range of fluorescent neon hues from the vegan polish brand, Peacci, on both male and female models creating an exuberant colour pop designed to make a statement.

This colour is Tiffany by Peacci, priced at £10.

The Instagram star we're a little obsessed with in March

With over 1m followers on social media and counting, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin is taking the fashion world by storm. She’s walked shows in New York and Milan, regularly features in editorial shoots for global fashion titles and is currently working on new music and enjoying her romance with Love Island's Eyal Booker. Now, the LA-born powerhouse has teamed up with ASOS on an exclusive style edit and prices start at £8.

Shop Delilah's collection on asos.com now.

The podcast we're pressing play on in March

Everyone needs to press play on BBC Radio 4's Fake Heiress which is all about the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, who conned New York high society into believing that she was a multi-millionaire heiress. Vicky Baker and Chloe Moss dig deeper into the scandal and it'll have you gripped. Rumour has it, this real-life story will be turned into a dramatised TV show.

Press play on Fake Heiress on the BBC iPlayer.

