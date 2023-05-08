Princess Eugenie's £85 Coronation Concert shoes look like they could be designer

The pregnant Princess’ high street shoes were comfy enough to wear all day

Princess Eugenie wore the perfect day to evening look for Sunday’s Coronation celebrations - and accessorised with a shockingly affordable pair of shoes!

The Princess, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, opted for a pretty black and white Gabriela Hearst midi dress with puff sleeves.

Demonstrating the versatility of the looks, Eugenie wore the dress for both the Big Lunch in Windsor and the star-studded nighttime Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of £85 high-street flats from Dune London – and we’re guessing they must be pretty comfy if heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie, who is due this summer, chose them for the day-long festivities.

The ‘Hopeful’ slingback pumps, with a pointed toe and gold hardware, are described as “chicly versatile” and come in three colours! They also promise to “effortlessly elevate any look from dawn to dusk”.

Princess Eugenie, left, with sister Princess Beatrice, wore a Gabriela Hearst dress and surprisingly affordable high street shoes for the Big Lunch in Windsor

Princess Eugenie seemed to prove that much is true, wearing the shoes while mingling with revellers during the Sunday lunch, and then dancing to the grooves of Coronation Concert performers including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie that evening.

The pregnant Princess wore an array of chic royal looks throughout the weekend, ranging from a burgundy velvet look for a pre-Coronation family party to head-to-toe Fendi for the big event itself.

Princess Eugenie looked so chic as she mingled with well-wishers

And after her uncle King Charles III ascended the throne alongside his Queen Camilla on Saturday, Princess Eugenie posted to Instagram with her reflections of the historic day.

It was a long day for the pregnant Princess, who went on to attend the Coronation concert hours after the lunch

Among the photos Eugenie posted were various family snaps taken after the official ceremony, as well as a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the RAF flypast zooming above Buckingham Palace.

Eugenie, seated just behind Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, was spotted clapping along and dancing during the star-studded evening concert

"Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching,” Princess Eugenie wrote alongside the photos. “What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth.

"The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country. #coronation".

Princess Eugenie attended the Coronation with husband Jack, and was spotted sharing laughs with her cousin Prince Harry before the ceremony.

Harry, of course, missed the post-Coronation festivities in order to jet back to his California home to celebrate son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.