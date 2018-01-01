Glamorous Drew, who split from her boyfriend of five years last month, seems to be relishing the single life. The pretty blonde has made a series of stylish appearances since her split, impressing fashion pundits with her Galliano gowns at the Golden Globes and London premiere of Music And Lyrics Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo for gallery

DREW WOWS WITH EMBROIDERY AND BANGLES

8 FEBRUARY 2007



In her latest flick she plays a teen singing sensation, and Drew Barrymore certainly showed off her star quality as she made a head-turning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Music And Lyrics on Wednesday.



Wowing onlookers in a stunning halter-neck gown with intricate oriental-style gold embroidery, Drew got flashbulbs popping as she arrived. The 32-year-old accessorised her dramatic dress with a glittering array of gold bangles and a sleekly swept-up hairdo.



Sharing the red carpet with Drew was her co-star Hugh Grant, who recently revealed how much he's enjoying life these days with his partner Jemima Khan. The About A Boy actor also got to meet up with an equally beautiful pal at the screening - his Two Weeks Notice co-star Sandra Bullock.