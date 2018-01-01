Actors and actresses

Glamorous Drew, who split from her boyfriend of five years last month, seems to be relishing the single life. The pretty blonde has made a series of stylish appearances since her split, impressing fashion pundits with her Galliano gowns at the Golden Globes and London premiere of Music And Lyrics
DREW WOWS WITH EMBROIDERY AND BANGLES

8 FEBRUARY 2007

In her latest flick she plays a teen singing sensation, and Drew Barrymore certainly showed off her star quality as she made a head-turning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Music And Lyrics on Wednesday.

Wowing onlookers in a stunning halter-neck gown with intricate oriental-style gold embroidery, Drew got flashbulbs popping as she arrived. The 32-year-old accessorised her dramatic dress with a glittering array of gold bangles and a sleekly swept-up hairdo.

Sharing the red carpet with Drew was her co-star Hugh Grant, who recently revealed how much he's enjoying life these days with his partner Jemima Khan. The About A Boy actor also got to meet up with an equally beautiful pal at the screening - his Two Weeks Notice co-star Sandra Bullock.


