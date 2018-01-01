hellomagazineWeb
Wearing the Dr Seuss character's distinctive headgear, the 41-year-old actress helped promote a new musical for kids by delivering an animated telling of one of the author's tales
3 AUGUST 2007
Cynthia Nixon is probably best-known for playing legal eagle Miranda in award-winning show Sex In The City. The actress made a major departure from her former role, though, when she took to the stage this week to regale audiences with a tale by famed children's author Dr Seuss in aid of a non-profit theatre company.
Borrowing the trademark titfer worn by the writer's best-known character, The Cat In The Hat, the 41-year-old actress delivered an expressive read-through of Green Eggs And Ham at a Broadway theatre.
The story-telling session was a warm-up for Seusical, a kids musical based on Seuss' much-loved characters, including Horton the Elephant, one-feathered bird Gertrude McFuzz and The Cat In The Hat. Tickets for the show, which runs for a month, are free of charge as part of a drive to bring performing arts to a wider audience.
