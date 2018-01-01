hellomagazineWeb
17 SEPTEMBER 2007
His career has already taken him from stand-up comedy to Oscar success. Now Jamie Foxx has firmly cemented his acting credentials with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. As his proud daughter Corrine, 12, looked on during the traditional ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, the emotional 39-year-old described the unveiling as "one of the most amazing days of my life".
The Dreamgirls actor - who has also carved out a successful music career for himself with Grammy nominations, chart-topping collaborations with rapper Kayne West and a platinum-selling album - also paid tribute to his grandmother, Esther Marie, who raised him.
A certificate confirming the new accolade will now join the Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild award already on his mantelpiece. The impressive lineup of trophies all recognise his lead role in bio-pic Ray - the story of soul icon Ray Charles.
