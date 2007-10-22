Michael among those captivated by wife's glam new look

hellomagazineWeb
For Saturday's soiree the Welsh screen siren had chosen a head-turning creation in emerald, completing the look with an intricate hair style
Catherine's charity gala and film screening were attended by another talented showbiz duo Dame Helen and her director husband Taylor Hackford
22 OCTOBER 2007
Her new movie is entitled A Fine Romance, and Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared to be continuing to enjoy just that as she hosted a charity screening of the flick with her husband Michael Douglas.
Wales' hottest screen export, who's looking more svelte than ever these days, had the full attention of her movie star partner as they presided over the glamorous evening, which was also attended by Michael's dad Kirk and Dame Helen Mirren.
Since trimming her already enviable physique for the romantic comedy, Catherine has swapped her usual classic black for a series of gowns in vivid colours.
And for Saturday's soiree she chose a head-turning creation in emerald, finishing off the elegant look with an intricate up-do instead of the flowing locks she often favours.
