Having swapped her straightened locks for a trendy curly do, Halle makes sure she stays the frontrunner in the Hollywood maternity style stakes. On big occasions and for casual outings like this lunch date, the Oscar-winning actress has had fun with her pregnancy look

Expectant Halle gets ready for motherhood with new look

28 JANUARY 2008

Just weeks away from her March due date, Halle Berry has been showing off a sizeable bump, and a flattering new curly do which proves that when it comes to pregnancy style no one can match her.



Long a fan of straightened hair, the mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with Canadian model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, unveiled the more natural look on an LA lunch date with a friend.



At a stage when most expectant women have their feet up and are content to rely on the comfort of old favourites 41-year-old Halle seems to be upping the fashion stakes. Stepping out in LA at the weekend she wore a skin-tight dress partnered with a string of chains and fashionable gold earrings. The only concession to her condition were the sensible flats pumps she was wearing.