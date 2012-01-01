Expectant Halle gets ready for motherhood with new look

Having swapped her straightened locks for a trendy curly do, Halle makes sure she stays the frontrunner in the Hollywood maternity style stakes. On big occasions and for casual outings like this lunch date, the Oscar-winning actress has had fun with her pregnancy look
28 JANUARY 2008
Just weeks away from her March due date, Halle Berry has been showing off a sizeable bump, and a flattering new curly do which proves that when it comes to pregnancy style no one can match her.
Long a fan of straightened hair, the mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with Canadian model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, unveiled the more natural look on an LA lunch date with a friend.
At a stage when most expectant women have their feet up and are content to rely on the comfort of old favourites 41-year-old Halle seems to be upping the fashion stakes. Stepping out in LA at the weekend she wore a skin-tight dress partnered with a string of chains and fashionable gold earrings. The only concession to her condition were the sensible flats pumps she was wearing.