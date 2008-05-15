Royle Family star Caroline is currently recording new comedy Sunshine alongside Steve Coogan
Photo: © Rex
For her comeback the 44-year-old actress has teamed up with her longterm writing partner Craig, who penned the upcoming show
Photo: © Rex
Joking with funnyman Steve Coogan between takes on new comedy Sunshine, Caroline Aherne is clearly enjoying preparing for her return to UK screens after an eight-year break.
Personal problems prompted the 44-year-old The Royle Family star to move to Australia in 2001 in search of a new life. But now she's back at work in the UK, teamed up again on the Liverpool-based show with close pal and longtime writing partner Craig Cash.
In the programme, which is due to be broadcast in the autumn, Caroline plays a barmaid opposite Steve's character - a binman whose addiction to gambling is jeopardising his personal life.