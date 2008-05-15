After eight years away Caroline returns to UK TV in new comedy

Joking with funnyman Steve Coogan between takes on new comedy Sunshine, Caroline Aherne is clearly enjoying preparing for her return to UK screens after an eight-year break.



Personal problems prompted the 44-year-old The Royle Family star to move to Australia in 2001 in search of a new life. But now she's back at work in the UK, teamed up again on the Liverpool-based show with close pal and longtime writing partner Craig Cash.



In the programme, which is due to be broadcast in the autumn, Caroline plays a barmaid opposite Steve's character - a binman whose addiction to gambling is jeopardising his personal life.



