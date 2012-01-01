Proud parents Tori and Dean welcome baby daughter Stella

10 JUNE 2008

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are celebrating the arrival of their second child. Their daughter, Stella Doreen McDermott - whose second name Doreen is after Dean's mum - was born in Los Angeles on Monday.



The 6lb 80z baby will be a playmate for the couple's one-year-old, Liam, and nine-year-old Jack, the Canadian actor's son from a previous relationship.



Beverly Hills 90210 alumnus Tori revealed in an interview last March she would be stocking up on pink baby clothes. "I've always wanted a little girl, since I'm such a girly girl," explained the 35-year-old American TV actress.



"I immediately started crying," she said about her reaction to the news she was expecting a daughter. "I couldn't believe it. I have my beautiful little boy and now I'll have my little girl! It's amazing," enthused Tori, who tied the knot with Dean just over two years ago in an intimate, barefoot ceremony in Fiji.



