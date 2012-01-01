Life imitated art when James Woods, who plays ruthless legal eagle Shark in the eponymous Channel 4 drama, solved the mystery of who racked up thousands of pounds worth of charges on his credit card
1 SEPTEMBER 2008
The Hollywood veteran reacted quickly after finding thousands of dollars had been charged to his card for, among other things, a computer and two VIP tickets to a rock concert costing £950 each.
Quick-thinking James called the concert venue to tell them he hadn't received the tickets and asked them to verify the correct name and address. Recognising the address as close to a restaurant he frequents, the actor called in the police on one of the waiters.