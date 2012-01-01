Life imitated art when James Woods, who plays ruthless legal eagle Shark in the eponymous Channel 4 drama, solved the mystery of who racked up thousands of pounds worth of charges on his credit card Photo: © Fox Click on photo to enlarge

'Shark' attack as James Woods hunts down credit card thief



The Hollywood veteran reacted quickly after finding thousands of dollars had been charged to his card for, among other things, a computer and two VIP tickets to a rock concert costing £950 each.



Quick-thinking James called the concert venue to tell them he hadn't received the tickets and asked them to verify the correct name and address. Recognising the address as close to a restaurant he frequents, the actor called in the police on one of the waiters.