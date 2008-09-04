Having turned his back on his reputation as a ladies man, The Wrestler star preferred to take one of his adored Chihuahua terriers along to the Venice premiere of his film with Evan Rachel Woods
Mickey, who stars as a fighter looking to make a comeback, lives with a collection of small dogs, whom he refers to as his "family"
The screen hardman's four-legged friend was the centre of attention at the premiere of his and Evan Rachel Wood's flick The Wrestler. Famous in Hollywood for his love of small dogs, Mickey lives with a collection of Chihuahuas and pugs – a menagerie he refers to as "my family".
"When I come home there's seven cheerful things waiting. It's like you have a happy family that you just can't wait to see every day," he once told an interviewer.
In his latest film Mickey - who's given up his former hell-raising lifestyle for nights staying home cooking chicken for his pets - stars as the eponymous fighter of the title, who's looking for a final showdown with a former rival.