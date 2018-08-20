Video: Every confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant including Lee Ryan See the full video below

On Loose Women on Monday, Blue band member and EastEnders star Lee Ryan was announced as the newest celebrity to join the upcoming series of the hit BBC dance show. Also confirmed for the 16th season are model and activist Katie Piper, newscaster Kate Silverton and documentarian Stacey Dooley. For all the confirmed contestants see our video below.

Strictly Come Dancing: All the confirmed contestants

