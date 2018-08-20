﻿
Scritcly-Contestants-Video

Video: Every confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant including Lee Ryan

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

On Loose Women on Monday, Blue band member and EastEnders star Lee Ryan was announced as the newest celebrity to join the upcoming series of the hit BBC dance show. Also confirmed for the 16th season are model and activist Katie Piper, newscaster Kate Silverton and documentarian Stacey Dooley. For all the confirmed contestants see our video below.

