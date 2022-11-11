Best Wayfair early Black Friday deals 2022: 9 amazing buys to snap up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is firmly marked in our calendar as the biggest shopping event of the year and one of our favourite homeware brands, Wayfair, has treated us to an early Black Friday sale packed with amazing homeware and kitchen deals with up to 80% off - including their bestselling air fryer.

With this year’s Black Friday falling on November 25, Wayfair has already got hundreds of incredible discounts across the site with more set to come on Black Friday itself, Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday. Talk about a treat!

The one thing we're snapping up before it sells out is Wayfair's bestselling Air Fryer, now only £61.57 in the pre-Black Friday sale.

Dihl Digital 2L Air Fryer, £61.57 (was £64.27), Wayfair

The 2L kitchen essential is "great value" according to one shopper, with another saying its "easy to clean" and "easy to use".

There's also a pressure cooker on sale, said to cook 90% quicker than traditional methods to help save on energy bills. It can even cook a 1kg chicken by using 6 times less electricty than an oven!

Drew&Cole Clever Chef Pro Pressure Cooker, £81.95 (was £107.99), Wayfair

With the cost of living crisis, you'll find plenty of energy-efficient kitchenware in the Wayfair sale.

This electric kettle is praised by shoppers for "heating up quickly" and being "efficient."

Cotswold 1.7 ELectric Kettle, £30.99 (was £89.99), Wayfair

Keep cosy with an electric blanket, you'll find plenty in the Wayfair Black Friday sale like this five-star version, with three heat settings.

Livivo Electric Blanket, £35.99 (was £39.99), Wayfair

Save on those takeaway coffees by being your own Barista. We love this chic Swan Coffee Machine, available in four colours. Would make a great Christmas present too.

Swan Retro Pump Espresso and Coffee Machine, £86.98 (was £99.99), Wayfair

The Wayfair Black Friday sale also has some pretty Insta-worthy pieces, as you'd expect. If you're on the lookout for a new sofa, now's the time to pounce - this incredible three-seater sofa has 34% off, taking it from £904 to £599.99.

Il 3-Seater Sofa, £599.99 (was £904), Wayfair

Just add this handy coffee table for speedy living room makeover.

Amani Coffee Table, £78.99 (was £102.99), Wayfair

Not forgetting the festive season, there's even Christmas decorations and artificial Christmas trees on sale, too.

Extra Thick Artificial Christmas Tree, £159.99, Wayfair

45cm Frosted Faux Christmas Wreath, £30.99 (was £45.99), Wayfair

Home makeover for less, now you're talking.

