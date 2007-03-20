Daffodil girl Katherine's birthday treat for Dame Vera

As a chart-topping classical singer Welsh opera star Katherine Jenkins has no doubt received her fair share of bouquets. The spring blooms presented to the blonde beauty at the weekend had an extra special significance, however, as they are named after her.



The singer, who was in her native land to entertain the crowds who packed the Welsh capital's Millennium Stadium to see Wales' clash against England, joins Dame Vera Lynn in having a daffodil - the national flower of Wales - named after her.



And a shared bloom is not the only connection between the former choirgirl and the legendary World War II icon. Katherine, who has entertained British troops in Iraq and Kosovo, has also taken over Dame Vera's title as "Forces sweetheart". It was only appropriate therefore that when it came to celebrating the veteran star's 90th birthday at a special lunchtime reception at the Imperial War Museum on Tuesday the Welsh songbird was on hand to perform some of her best known songs.



Katherine admitted that the prospect of singing Dame Vera's war classics, such as The White Cliffs Of Dover and We'll Meet Again, made her a little nervous. "They are her songs so it's quite daunting," she said, adding: "She means so much to so many people. She's a big inspiration to me."