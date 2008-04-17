Proud dad Philippe was showered with gifts as he took his children to meet one-day-old Eleonore
Photo: © Rex
The little princess is the fourth child of the heir to the Belgian throne and his wife Mathilde
Photo: © Rex
17 APRIL 2008
Belgium's newest royal received her first visitors when her eager siblings, accompanied their father Prince Philippe on a hospital visit to make her acquaintance. The Crown Prince and his children were surrounded by well-wishers, who presented them with gifts of cuddly toys and cards, as they dropped in to see Eleonore Fabiola Victoria Anne Marie.
The little girl – Philippe and his wife Mathilde's fourth child - arrived on Wednesday morning at 4.50am. Mathilde is reported to be good health and was, no doubt, thrilled to let her other children get to know the newest addition to the family.
Six-year-old Elisabeth, Gabriel, four, and Emmanuel, who's two, were joined by their grandfather King Albert at Anderlecht hospital in Brussels.