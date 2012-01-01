Beatrice joins forces with Sophie to raise money for charity

21 JUNE 2008

She has accompanied mum Sarah Ferguson around the world to many charity events, and now it seems Princess Beatrice is teaming up with another member of her family to help a good cause.



Alongside her aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the kind-hearted 19-year-old is reportedly planning to raise funds for American charity Best Buddies International. The Countess has links with the organisation, which helps people with learning disabilities, through her role as patron to UK charity Mencap.



The role is another example of how Beatrice, who starts university in September, has kept herself busy during her gap year. She has already finished an unpaid stint working as a personal shopper in Selfridges, and now the Queen's fifth grandchild is believed to have taken up a work experience position with the Financial Times.