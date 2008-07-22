Travelling by helicopter with General David Petraeus - head of the coalition forces in Iraq - the presidential hopeful arrived in Baghdad on Monday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Mr Obama, who also met with injured troops, paid a visit to President Jalal Talabani during his stop-off in the country
Photo: © Getty Images
22 JULY 2008
Peering out of the helicopter window at the Baghdad skyline below, US presidential hopeful Barack Obama took his tour of Europe and the Middle East to Iraq this week. After spending the weekend in Afghanistan, the Democratic candidate held talks with Iraq's Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in the country's capital.
Mr Obama, who's hoping to become the US' first ever African-American president, is on a whistlestop foreign policy tour which will also take in Jordan, Israel, Germany and France before his trip draws to a close in Britain.
The Illinois senator, who described Monday's meeting with the Iraqi leader as "very constructive", also visited a casualty unit to meet injured troops before paying a visit to the country's President Jalal Talabani.