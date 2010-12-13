Victoria of Sweden raises glamour stakes at Nobel Prize ceremony

Stockholm and Oslo were the places to be at the weekend as royalty and high intellect mingled at the Nobel Peace Prize Award dinner in Sweden and concert in Norway.



Princess Victoria of Sweden showed off her style credentials at the dinner in an elegant beige Elie Saab gown with an embroidered bust and waist.



The occasion gave the 33-year-old royal the opportunity to meet and greet the prize winners.

Oslo also played host to a concert presented by Hollywood stars Denzel Washington and Anne Hathaway.



